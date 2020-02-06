Happy Birthday Ziva Dhoni! Check Out Cute Pictures and Videos of MS Dhoni And Sakshi's Daughter To Celebrate the Day

Happy birthday Ziva Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Indian team captain and one of the greatest wicketkeeper/batsman India will ever see, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a fanbase that no other can match. However, his daughter Ziva is no less, in fact, we would like to take the liberty here to say that she manages to grab more headlines than Papa Dhoni, himself. Ziva Dhoni's cute videos and photos are a treat to the eyes and go viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Many people even search on Google for cute pictures of little Ziva for phone wallpapers, WhatsApp status and HD images to post on their social media. And why not the little munchkin, has the hearts of all the Indians. It is Ziva Dhoni's birthday today and fans online cannot keep calm! Ziva turns five today and it looks like it was just yesterday she was born. Throughout this span of 5 years, Ziva has given us innumerable cute moments that we have captured in our hearts.

Be it the time when Ziva sang ‘Equestria, the Land I Love’ on a snowy day or Ziva Dhoni teaching Shah Rukh Khan to make a big smiley face, the little won has won hearts. How can we forget the time Ziva Dhoni and Rishabh Pant made an adorable Roar Video from India vs Pakistan, ICC CWC 2019 match?! Well, on her birthday, let's take a look at some of her cutest pictures and videos:

Snow Never Looked So Good!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jan 4, 2020 at 1:27am PST

Cutest Pout Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 5, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

Learned It From Mama Dhoni?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:02am PST

Ziva Dhoni In Indian Traditionals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Oct 27, 2019 at 5:19am PDT

Ziva in Swimming Pool

View this post on Instagram Baby shark !!! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Sep 11, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

We would like to take this opportunity to wish Ziva Dhoni a very happy birthday while we pray for more cute pictures and videos in future. Have you noticed that in most of her picture little Dhoni seems to have learned the swag from papa Dhoni and somehow pulling it off better than him!