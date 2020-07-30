Happy Friendship Day 2020, everyone! It is a significant day for all of us as it allows us to celebrate the beautiful bond and so many crazy sides attached to it. While India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, International Day of Friendship is designated by the United Nations to encourage countries and communities to initiate the bond of friendship among them. As we celebrate International Day of Friendship 2020 today, netizens have flood Twitter with funny memes and images filled with wishes to celebrate the many sides of friendship. While some of the Happy Friendship Day 2020 memes are funny displaying how a section of Twitterati was amazed to see the trend and others just celebrating the bond they share with their BFF. The combination of Friendship Day hilarious jokes, wishes and messages clearly show how and why the relationship is so important for all of us. From Funny Memer to the One with the Goa Plan, 10 Types of Buddies We All Need In Life!

Friends are the most important aspect of our life. This is one relationship that we get to choose and treasure it, always. Our best friends are confident and critic too. They make us happy and our biggest cheerleaders. Every year, on Friendship Day, wishes and images are seen everywhere that express how wonderful the bond is. But most hilariously people share funny memes on friendship. After all, friends are the ones, who make of you and laugh with you too. Easy and Fun Ways to Make Your Friendship Day Memorable While Social Distancing!

Netizens woke up with joy and laughter as they share Happy Friendship Day funny memes, wishes and images, celebrating the many faces of friendship. Check out the best hilarious jokes on Friendship Day 2020 and also messages that Twitterati is sharing as they celebrate the day with joy and laughter.

Here's How Netizens Celebrate Friendship Day!

Never Gets Old!

#FriendshipDay2020 Pic 1: boys on friendship day Pic2: boys on rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/SEfESMhSbl — SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) July 30, 2020

LOL

Hahahaha

#FriendshipDay2020 In school when a girl said you are my bestest friend pic.twitter.com/wXdCBSrygt — deepesh arora (@AroraDeepesh20) July 30, 2020

Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day for all my friends.#FriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wTofD7Haks — Umashankar S (@Umashan18849187) July 30, 2020

Yes Please!

*Me asking for friendship band from my friend* #FriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/QlccowCE0M — Raja Bhaiya (Pratapgarh wale)🚩 🇮🇳🚩 (@Raja_Bhaiya5) July 30, 2020

Desi Twitterati Be Like!

#FriendshipDay2020 *People celebrating friendship day today Me thinking it be on Sunday Me to frendship day: pic.twitter.com/mvNhFstvG7 — arey! PRINCE (@Pita_shri) July 30, 2020

ROFL

#FriendshipDay2020 After getting friendship band from my friend Me to my friend~ pic.twitter.com/M5lfnciFRz — Harry Potter (@Harry_is_here_) July 30, 2020

Happy International Day of Friendship

Aren’t they just hilarious? The above memes display the funny sides of Friendship Day. Again the wishes and messages just show how incredible the bond is, and an opportunity to celebrate it is just so wonderful! So, what are you waiting for? Send your BFF some hilarious memes and images to LOL together. Happy Friendship Day!

