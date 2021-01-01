Search-engine giant Google marked the end of 2020 and start of New Year 2021 with a celebratory doodle. The landing page of the website displayed a cuckoo's bird coming out of the nest to wish "Happy New Year" as the clock struck 12:00 am. To all our readers as well, LatestLY wishes a Happy New Year 2021. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes Images for Friends & Family: WhatsApp Messages, HNY Greetings, Photos, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Status and Captions to Welcome the New Year.

The New Year festivities across the world were dampened due to the onset of pandemic. What ruined the hopes of party-hoppers was the detection of a new coronavirus strain earlier this month, which is considered to be "70 percent more transmissible".

In most parts of Europe, including cities which are known for their New Year Eve celebrations, a night curfew or lockdown was imposed to prevent gatherings. In France, a force of 100,000 police personnel were in-charge of enforcing the curfew and preventing the organisation of NYE parties.

In the UK, around 20 million people based in areas worst affected by the virus surge were forced to remain indoors as the government has imposed tier 4 or the strictest level of restrictions. In the United States, most states and cities barred New Year gatherings as the country continues to remain the worst-affected by the pandemic.

