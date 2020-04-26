HORRIFIC! Ukrainian Teenager Forces Her Pet Puppy to Drink Vodka For Internet Challenge; Charged With Animal Cruelty

Puppy (Photo Credits: Pixabay/Representational Image)

In a horrific act of animal cruelty, a Ukrainian teenager was arrested after she forcefully made her puppy drink vodka for an internet prank. The 18-year-old teenage girl was filmed giving her pup alcohol only to post the video on social media. After the video was posted online, police became aware of the incident and tracked down to her village. The teenager was then arrested from the western Ukraine village of Mamornystsya. In the video, she claims that she attempted the cruel act to entertain her friends as part of a social media challenge. She said that she was told to get her dog drunk for her prank and that she regrets her actions. DISTURBING! Chimpanzee Forced to Wear Face Mask, Ride Bicycle and Spray Coronavirus Disinfectant at Thailand Zoo, Animal-Cruelty Video Goes Viral.

In the video which was circulated widely, she appears to be pouring the vodka on her cream-coloured puppy. As per reports, she could be heard saying, "Here is some vodka for my beloved pet. Now we are going to find out how it will affect him." The Sun reported that the girl was heard laughing as the dog is made to drink. The pup can be then heard running away and begins to convulse. German Zoo May Feed Some Inmates to Other Animals as it Struggles Without Funding During Coronavirus Lockdown.

When questioned by the police, she apologised for her actions. She said, "It was a game. My friends and I were challenging each other with different tasks. I was told to get my dog drunk. I regret what I did." Police said that she confessed to the crime and was thereafter charged with animal cruelty. The dog has not suffered any long-term damage. Reportedly, the girl faces a fine of 8,500 Ukrainian hryvnias (£255).