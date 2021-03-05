Mumbai, March 5: In a bizarre incident, a government employee from Maharashtra's Nanded has written a letter to his superior officer requesting permission for coming to the office daily on a horse. As per reports, Satish Punjabrao Deshmukh, working as an Assistant Accounts Officer in the Employment Guarantee Scheme Department at Nanded Collectorate approached the district Collector's office with a written request for the same. Barber and the Gold Razor! Pune Salon Owner Uses Gold Razor Worth Rs 4 Lakh to Lure Customers, Recover from COVID-19 Slump.

In the letter, Deshmukh reportedly said that he suffers from back pain owing to which he is unable to ride a back, adding that he can't afford a car. Therefore he has 'chosen' to buy a horse to ride till his office every day. He has also sort approval to park his animal ride within the office premise as well. Deshmukh said that he was looking for a convenient mode of transport to commute to his workplace. Bihar Man Cuts 50-Pound Cake, Throws Party to Celebrate His Horse Chetak's 2nd Birthday.

Following this unusual request, Nanded resident deputy collector Pradeep Kulkarni sought medical advice of orthopedic experts about Deshmukh's back issues, to which a doctor from the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College reportedly said that the employee's problem could possibly aggravate in case if he rides a horse, PTI reported.

As per reports, Satish Punjabrao Deshmukh has withdrew his 'horse ride' request from Nanded Collector's office and also wrote an apology for the same. Almost an year after working from home, people are indeed finding it difficult to get into the 'office mode' back. However, sometimes the employees do go a bit far with their requests and demands.

