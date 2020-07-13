If there is one thing we for sure can make a great side dish, it is garlic bread. Pair it with pasta, chicken steak, grilled veggies or even pizzas, buttery garlic bread is a lifesaver. There are several methods and twists for making garlic bread, the easiest being just rubbing a cut clove of garlic over toasted slices of Italian or French bread and spreading the toast with olive oil or butter. And if you have a crunchy chicken side, or kiev chicken, it is a bonus. While that is being said, another hack is doing round on the internet. A Twitter user shared garlic bread, and kiev chicken cooking hack that can be easily made at home and netizens call it borderline genius. It is so easy that you will wish to know the hack sooner. The pic of the man’s garlic bread and chicken kiev is now going viral on social media. How to Make Peanut Butter at Home? Follow Step-by-Step Recipe to Make the Creamy Sandwich Spread.

Twitter user, @nefyn92 came up with the trick to make chicken Keiv and making garlic bread at the same time, with same ingredients. To those who don’t know, chicken kiev is a simple dish made with chicken breast or boneless chicken fillet, doused in garlic butter, coated with eggs and breadcrumbs and then baked or grilled or fried. People who made it, know how much garlic butter goes on waste when it drips down from the chicken, while baking or grilling in the oven. Forget Dalgona Coffee, 4 Easy Coffee-Based Recipes From Iced Caramel to Mousse, You Can Cook in Quarantine With Limited Ingredients.

The Twitter user, came out with a clever idea, where you can make the garlic bread and chicken kiev, at the same time, without any waster of butter and time. He placed the chick atop the bread slices that will absorb the leaking garlic butter and will bake along with the chicken to turn into garlic bread. Genius! Posting a photo of his cooking hack, he captioned, “put bread under Kievs to capture garlic butter leakage and make garlic bread.”

Here's How to Make Garlic Bread While Cooking Chicken Kiev

Life hack - put bread under Kievs to capture garlic butter leakage and make garlic bread. pic.twitter.com/3wGKao8MTA — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Nefyn🇬🇧 (@nefyn92) July 8, 2020

Isn’t he genius? Netizens too agreed and praised him online for sharing the mind-blowing cooking hack. Some even went on trying to cook the recipe, and it came out, oh so perfectly!

Brilliant!

Put some cheese on the bread too 🤘 pic.twitter.com/oCQaLzZW6G — El-MonGooSEohYEah (@ElMongoosEo) July 9, 2020

Netizens Are Impressed!

Totally

Game changer!!!! — Mark Hudson (@markhuds) July 9, 2020

Internet is a wonderful place, where easiest cooking recipes and hacks are shared. And especially, during this time, when individuals are significantly confined indoors, almost everyone in some way is trying their skills in the kitchen, and coming up with the easiest way for easy cooking.

