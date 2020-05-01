How to Make Peanut Butter at Home? Follow Step-by-Step Recipe to Make the Creamy Sandwich Spread (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We may not be at a very great stage now, but we are surely getting enough time to test our skills. The pandemic has allowed almost all of us to channel our inner cooking skills that were shy for quite a few years now. We have indeed tried many recipes. From the internet sensation, Dalgona Coffee to Banana Bread, we have come a long way. But now it’s time to learn the recipe to make your own Peanut Butter at home. Peanut Butter is a healthy and delicious staple in the best of times. The classic sandwich spread has taken on a whole new level of importance. If you are yet to try out making homemade peanut butter, we are here to guide you. In this article, we bring you peanut butter ingredients and easy recipe that you can follow to make the creamy spread at home. We have also attached a video to make sure you follow the guidance efficiently. Five Amazing Health Benefits of Delicious Peanut Butter.

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. The creamy texture makes it taste delicious and the way it sticks to the roof of your mouth before it melts, is magical. Not all people may enjoy the sandwich spread, but those who do, it means a whole other world to them. Besides, peanut butter is a good protein source. So, it’s a win-win recipe that you can surely try making at home. What to Eat When You Have No Food At Home: Easy and Delicious Meals You Can Prepare With Limited Resources in Your Fridge.

Peanut Butter Ingredients

To make the perfect spread, all you need are raw shelled peanuts or any combo of nuts, kosher salt, peanut oil and some sorghum.

How to Make Peanut Butter at Home?

Toast the nuts for about 8-10 minutes or until they are lightly golden brown. This makes the blending process easier and adds a deep flavour.

In a blender, blend the warm nuts on high with salt. Now slowly drizzle in oil and one tablespoon of sorghum and blend until smooth.

The processing nuts in the blender will produce a smoother butter.

Keep adding oil until you get the right consistency.

If the butter starts to separate the blender, add one tablespoon of water.

Watch Peanut Butter Video:

Here, your peanut butter is ready. Transfer it to an airtight container and keep refrigerated for a while. Yes, the best way to store homemade peanut butter is in an airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator, just like you would add a natural store-bought peanut butter. Now that you know the recipe, enjoy the creamy texture on your sandwiches, or anything else, where you feel the peanut butter adds a little more flavour.