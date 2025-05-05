Another mini TV series that is making waves online, following the highly successful Love Captive to the Mafia Boss, is How to Tame a Silver Fox. Videos and short clips of this ReelShort original have taken over the internet. How to Tame a Silver Fox narrates the story of Harper Reeves, a 22-year-old college student and Chris Collins, her father’s partner and best friend, who has been asked to look after her and keep a close eye on her safety. Both see this as babysitting! While Chris Collins is established as Harper’s father's best friend, we have Harper stating, “he cannot boss around as he is not much older than her.” Truth be told, Chris and Harper’s father, Mark, does not look to be of a similar age. So, what is this Harper Reeves and Chris Collins’ romance and age-gap love story that has captivated the audience online? Where can you watch How to Tame a Silver Fox full movie 2025 online on Dailymotion, YouTube, Bilibili TV, Reddit, or another app or platform? How many episodes are there in How to Tame a Silver Fox? 'Love Captive to the Mafia Boss' Watch Online: Hayden and Melissa's Forced Arranged Marriage in This Drama Series Draws Attention on Instagram, Watch Steamy Videos!

How to Tame a Silver Fox centres on the unlikely romance between the lively and strong-willed Harper Reeves (played by Tess Amelia) and the mysterious, affluent, and charming older man, Chris Collins (played by Jesse Morales). Their worlds collide when Harper’s father, Mark, asks Chris for a favour: to look after his daughter, who’s struggling with constant bullying from a group of mean girls at university and being harassed by her obsessive ex-boyfriend, Bryan, who won’t stop sending her threats.

Harper begins having a hard time with Chris as he is an overly-fierce protector, bringing in curfew time, and telling her to steer clear of troubles, something that is unacceptable to a regular college student. Harper hatches a plan with her best friend, Maria, to get rid of Chris. She decides to seduce and make Chris fall in love with her, and when that happens, her father will remove her “guardian” from the job. However, as sparks fly, it is Harper who finds herself falling in love with the “Silver Fox.” Chris, on the other hand, while unable to resist Harper’s charm and innocence, tells the young woman to stay away from him as he is a “dangerous man” and would “ruin her.”

Watch ‘How To Tame a Silver Fox’ Full Movie Video:

‘How To Tame a Silver Fox’ Is Ruling The Charts!

How to Tame a Silver Fox is definitely one of the spicier adult age-gap romances produced in recent times. Short mini TV series content has been a hit amongst the viewers who do not wish to engage in more time-consuming shows. There are 71 episodes of How to Tame a Silver Fox, and the “Silver Fox” character, Chris Collins, is particularly compelling—charming yet complex—and viewers can’t seem to get enough of the tension that builds with every episode. The chemistry between Chris and Harper is undeniable, and with the dash of BDSM and spicy language, How to Tame a Silver Fox makes for an exciting watch.

