A large saltwater crocodile measuring 14.4 feet was captured at a tourist spot in Australia. Weighing 350 kgs, the crocodile was captured by wildlife rangers in the Flora River Nature Park, a popular tourist destination 75 miles southwest of the outback of town of Katherine. According to a spokesperson at the Northern Territory Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture. The huge reptile has been taken to a crocodile farm and will possibly be used for breeding said, senior wildlife ranger John Burke. In July 2018, they got an even larger saltwater crocodile measuring 15.4 feet (4.7 meters). It was trapped and caught in the Katherine River closer to the sea. Rangers Finally Capture Giant Crocodile Weighing 600kg After 10-Year-Long Hunt in Australia (Watch Video)

Saltwater crocodiles are the largest crocodile species and the largest living reptile in the world. Adult males can reach up to 23 feet (7.0 m) and weigh over 2,200 pounds (997.9 kg). They generally live in the rackish waters near the coast like mangrove swamps, river estuaries and lagoons. There is reportedly an estimate of 100,000 saltwater crocodiles living in the wild in the Northern Territory, according to the state government. They are not culled in the state and are protected under state and national laws. 28-Foot Anaconda Kills Crocodile in Amazon Forest! Wildlife Photographer Captures Dramatic Fight Between Two Reptiles (Check Pics and Video)

Australian Rangers Trap Massive Saltwater Crocodile:

The rangers often capture more than 250 problem crocodiles each year and transfer it to crocodile farms or destroy it. While this year, a total of 167 saltwater crocodiles have been caught across the Top End, the northernmost section of North Territory. According to the state government, they have placed around 80 traps in strategic locations. Flora River Nature Park has a rich variety of wildlife and is a popular fishing spot. However, visitors are against swimming in the river as saltwater crocodiles are in plenty there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).