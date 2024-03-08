Every year, International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated across the world on March 8 to recognise and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day serves as an opportunity to highlight the progress made towards gender equality and to advocate for the empowerment of women worldwide. International Women's Day empowers women by providing a platform to amplify their voices, share their stories, and advocate for their rights. As International Women's Day 2024 arrives, here’s a compilation of International Women's Day 2024 quotes and messages, IWD 2024 wishes, International Women's Day pics and International Women's Day images you can share with your family and friends. You can download these International Women's Day quotes, send them as Happy International Women's Day 2024 messages to your loved ones, and celebrate the global event.

"Women Are the Real Architects of Society" – Cher

"The Thing Women Have Yet To Learn Is Nobody Gives You Power. You Just Take It." – Roseanne Barr

"If You Want Something Said, Ask a Man; if You Want Something Done, Ask a Woman." – Margaret Thatcher

"Women Are Made To Be Loved, Not Understood." – Oscar Wilde

"Women Hold Up Half the Sky." – Mao Zedong

"Some Women Fear the Fire, Some Women Simply Become It." – R. H. Sin

"We All Have a Wonder Woman Inside Us." – Diane von Furstenberg

"Little Girls With Dreams Become Women With Vision." – Unknown

"Sometimes It's the Princess Who Kills the Dragon and Saves the Prince." – Samuel Lowe

International Women’s Day 2024 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images And Wallpapers

The day serves as a platform to highlight the challenges and barriers that women around the world have been facing by bringing together people to advocate for change and celebrate the achievements of women. The international event is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the importance of collective efforts to address systemic issues and create a more just and inclusive society.

Happy International Women's Day 2024 to all!

