It’s International Day of the Girl Child 2020 today, October 11. The day is also known as Day of the Girl Child or Day of Girls, initiated by the United Nations to celebrate and empower the girl child. The observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide because of their gender. As we celebrate the day, Twitter is filled with powerful messages and quotes accompanied by the hashtag, #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild2020 and #DayofTheGirl. Netizens are using these hashtags to share their thoughts and wishes on Girl Child Day 2020. In this article, we will look at some of the best tweets shared online, along with images and wishes.

The International Day of the Girl Child 2020 is even more special as it commemorates 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platforms for Action—the global agenda for advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, across the world. Every year, the UN declares a theme around the observation. This year, the theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future.” The theme gives the opportunity to be inspired by what adolescent girls see the change they want, the solutions and how they are leading and demanding the same across the world.

As we celebrate International Day of the Girl Child 2020 today, let us check out how social media users are observing the day. Below, find out the best tweets and messages associated with the observation of Day of the Girl 2020.

Check Tweets:

Check UN's Tweet:

Girls everywhere are already changing the world. On Sunday's #DayOfTheGirl & every day, let’s listen to girls and follow their leadership as we reimagine an equal world for every child. https://t.co/LyJOSS86Th via @UNICEF pic.twitter.com/IUQ6NsWQQg — United Nations (@UN) October 10, 2020

Happy International Day of the Girl Child

Neither the length of the lamp stand nor its prettiness matters....its the lamp what matters...Be like a lamp and spread light....Be like a girl and spread the warmth #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild #internationalgirlchildday pic.twitter.com/2Xr8zhfYq6 — vishwasree (@vishwasree) October 11, 2020

Day of the Girl

Girls in sport defy gender stereotypes and social norms. By teaching girls teamwork, self-reliance, resilience and confidence, sport is one of the great drivers of gender equality. #DayOfTheGirl | #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/4etjhDlX5q — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 10, 2020

This Year's Theme

This year's #DayOfTheGirl also marks the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action. This visionary document demands a world where girls can enjoy all their human rights and fundamental freedoms. Join #GenerationEquality in uplifting girls' voices. pic.twitter.com/TfPnlLt1tX — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 11, 2020

Some Beautiful Throwbacks!

When your dad believes in you, anything is possible.#DayOfTheGirl pic.twitter.com/rVwkoGqaYD — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) October 9, 2020

Promote Equality

A Girl Child Brings Joy, She Is No Less Than A Boy. Just remove this misconception from mind...Everyone has born with equal rights. Not with less than but with liberation😊 Thats promote equality!💯 #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild — Mayur dayama (@mayur_dayama) October 11, 2020

Girls are precious, and they have the power to change the world for the better. Let us educate them, let them enjoy their childhood, listen to their needs, what they demand and empower them as a whole to the make the society a better place to live in. Happy International Day of the Girl Child, everyone!

