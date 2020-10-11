It’s International Day of the Girl Child 2020 today, October 11. The day is also known as Day of the Girl Child or Day of Girls, initiated by the United Nations to celebrate and empower the girl child. The observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide because of their gender. As we celebrate the day, Twitter is filled with powerful messages and quotes accompanied by the hashtag, #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild2020 and #DayofTheGirl. Netizens are using these hashtags to share their thoughts and wishes on Girl Child Day 2020. In this article, we will look at some of the best tweets shared online, along with images and wishes.

The International Day of the Girl Child 2020 is even more special as it commemorates 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platforms for Action—the global agenda for advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, across the world. Every year, the UN declares a theme around the observation. This year, the theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future.” The theme gives the opportunity to be inspired by what adolescent girls see the change they want, the solutions and how they are leading and demanding the same across the world.

As we celebrate International Day of the Girl Child 2020 today, let us check out how social media users are observing the day. Below, find out the best tweets and messages associated with the observation of Day of the Girl 2020.

Girls are precious, and they have the power to change the world for the better. Let us educate them, let them enjoy their childhood, listen to their needs, what they demand and empower them as a whole to the make the society a better place to live in. Happy International Day of the Girl Child, everyone!

