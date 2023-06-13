Time travel theories may or may not be true, but they always attract your attention as everyone is curious about this interesting phenomenon. In a recent viral picture that surfaced online, an iPhone-like object is seen in a vintage painting. The painting is apparently a 350-year-old, and the appearance of the iPhone in the painting is raising a lot of suspicion about time travel and its possibilities.

While the internet was curious to know the truth of this painting, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a surprising statement about the appearance of the iPhone-like object in the painting. His response will further make you wonder about the time travel conspiracies. Read on as we uncover the truth behind the viral vintage picture that has sparked discussions about time travel.

Here’s Everything to Know About the Viral Vintage Photo

In a vintage painting belonging to the year 1670 by Pieter de Hooch, a Dutch golden age painter, a man could be seen handing over something to a woman sitting in the hallway. Many people pointed out the similarity of the object which the man is seen handing over to the woman to an iPhone.

In the description of the painting, Rijksmuseum art gallery wrote, “The door and window of this entrance hall in an Amsterdam canal house are wide open. Daylight falls on a young woman receiving a letter.” Hence, demystifying the truth about the picture. The object in the viral vintage painting is a letter that many people confused as an iPhone.

Tim Cook’s Surprising Statement About the Vintage Photo

Speaking about the viral vintage photo, Apple Ceo Tim Cook had a surprising statement to make, which raised many eyebrows (and questions!). The Apple CEO said, "I always thought I knew when the iPhone was invented, but now I’m not so sure anymore [sic]." Tim Cook Meets PM Narendra Modi: Apple CEO Shares Handshake Photo From His Meeting With Indian Prime Minister.

His response has left the internet stumped, but it's safe to assume he said it in a humorous way. After all, we have a long way to go to prove the time-travel conspiracy theories!

