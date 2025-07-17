Kristin Cabot, currently the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, is married to Kenneth C. Thornby, a detail spotlighted amid recent speculation of a romantic link to her workplace relationship with CEO Andy Byron! An unexpected Kiss Cam moment at a Coldplay concert in Boston has thrust Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, and the company’s CEO, Andy Byron, into an intense viral spotlight. Captured on the jumbotron, the two were seen sharing an intimate moment, which quickly sparked rumours and allegations of an affair, given that both are married. Kristin Cabot, who has been in her role for about nine months, was visibly embarrassed as she covered her face while Byron hastily distanced himself from her, revealing a moment many interpreted as more than just friendly. How Many Kids Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Have? Who Is His Wife Megan Kerrigan? Know About Tech CEO Who Was Caught With Colleague Kristin Cabot in Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Video.

As the scandal unfolded online, attention also turned to Cabot’s husband, Kenneth C. Thornby, whose identity social media users quickly unearthed. Thornby, reportedly Kristin’s spouse, faces widespread public sympathy and speculation amid the viral incident, with some comments hoping he secures legal counsel given the apparent marital breach. While Kristin’s second surname, Thornby, was noted to have been removed from her social media profiles recently, confirming her marital status was already evident through the wedding ring spotted in photos. Kenneth C. Thornby’s background remains largely private compared to the high-profile figures involved.

Meet Kristin Cabot’s Husband Amid Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy Involving Astronomer CEO

Enter Kristin Cabot’s husband Kenneth C Thornby 👀 Hope he gets a divorce lawyer too 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fum2G66zUb — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) July 17, 2025

Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Drama: CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot Go Viral Over Affair Allegations

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer since 2023, is also married with two children. The company, valued at approximately $1.3 billion, has come under scrutiny due to this episode, as both Byron and Cabot hold senior executive positions. The incident has sparked widespread discussion about workplace ethics and the blurred boundaries between professional and personal lives. The Coldplay concert fiasco has turned into a cautionary tale about public exposure and consequences, amplified by social media’s rapid dissemination and mockery of the awkward moment, including memes from other employees’ shocked reactions.

