Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of Adani Group, shared exciting news about his son Jeet Adani's upcoming wedding while visiting the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on January 21. Accompanied by his family, including his wife Priti Adani and sons Karan and Jeet, Adani spoke to the media, revealing that Jeet and Diva Shah's wedding will take place on February 7, 2025. Addressing speculation about a grand, celebrity-style wedding, he clarified, “Traditional and simple, that’s how we want it.” He emphasised that the wedding would be a private ceremony, unlike other high-profile nuptials. Jeet Adani Wedding: From Travis Scott Performance to 1000+ Luxury Cars for Guests, What Reports Say About Lavish Celebrations Planned for Gautam Adani’s Son and His Would-Be Wife Diva Shah.

Gautam Adani Reveals Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Wedding Date

