Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani’s youngest son, Jeet Adani, will soon be getting married to his fiancée, Diva Jaimin Shah. After being engaged for nearly two years, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are all set to marry on Friday, February 7, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Ahead of their big day, in a recent interview, he was asked if his wedding would be a grand celebration with celebrities or international stars in attendance. Jeet humbly replies that neither Coldplay, Taylor Swift, nor any other celebrity will be attending his wedding. He adds that the wedding will be held in a very simple manner with a nuptial ceremony and no over-the-top arrangements or grand spectacles. Watch the video below. Jeet Adani, Fiance Diva Shah Visit Mumbai’s Mitti Cafe With Invitation Ahead of Ahmedabad Wedding (See Pics and Video).

Jeet Adani Says His Wedding Will be Simple Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Bhai BKB🇮🇳 (@business_kabhai_gautambhai)

