The folk songs during weddings have cultural significance in India. Fondly referred to as ‘geets,’ these conventional folk songs are a viral part of the nuptial celebrations for centuries and are performed at Haldi, Sangeet, Mehndi and Vidai, each of them carrying a special meaning. A culture cherished by the audience, when singer Neha Bhasin dropped the “Jutti Meri” song in 2020, social media users were intrigued by the folk lyrics. It’s a Punjabi folk song that displays the playful ritual of a new bride who refuses to leave her maternal home and go to her husband’s house. Her rendition quickly turned into a viral sensation, with the views on Neha Bhasin’s “Jutti Meri” song only increasing. It’s currently one of the top trending songs on Instagram, with social media users recreating reels. But what does the “Jutti Meri” song mean? A playful take on the bride’s farewell ritual, here’s the meaning of “Jutti Meri Jandiye” lyrics, the folk tale and videos of the viral song that is taking over the internet. ‘Khon U Woh’ Viral Video Song Lyrics and Meaning: Why Is the Jaintia Song Popular?

‘Jutti Meri’ Song Lyrics and Meaning

“Jutti Meri” is a Punjabi folk song that captures the emotional yet light-hearted moment during the bride’s vidaai. The song has recently been popularised by singer Neha Bhasin, whose version has taken over the song. Through the folk tale, the bride refuses to go to her in-laws’ house as she is lovingly persuaded by each member of her new family. The verses further describe the symbolic gifts presented to her by her in-laws to win her over so she would join them. Her father-in-law (Saura) brings bangles, and her brother-in-law (Der) arrives with a lehenga, but meets with the bride’s reluctance. She finally agrees when her husband arrives, reminding her of their bond. Moved by his loving words and care, the bride joyfully agrees to go (thumak thumak), gracefully swaying with him.

‘Jutti Meri’ Song Lyrics: What It Means?

‘Jutti Meri’ Song Lyrics

Jutti Meri Jandiye Pahadiye De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Jutti Meri Jandi Ae Pahadiye De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Jutti Meri Jandi Ae Pahadiye De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Jutti Meri Oye Hoye Ke

Jutti Meri Aye Haye Ke

Jutti Meri Oye Hoye Ke

Pehli Pehli Baar Mainu Saura Lain Aa Gaya

Hoye Pehli Pehli Baar Mainu Saura Lain Aa Gaya

Saura Lain Aa Gaya Te Wanga Pawa Gaya

Wanga Te Paani Aa Hathe De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Wanga Te Paani Aa Hathe De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Jutti Meri Jandi Ae Pahadiye De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Haan.. Dujji Dujji Baar Mainu Der Lain Aa Gaya

Der Lain Aa Gaya Der Lain Aa Gaya

Hoye Duji Duji Var Mainu Der Lain Aa Gaya

Der Lain Aa Gaya Te Lehnga Pava Gaya

Lehnga Te Paani Aa Lakke De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Lehnga Te Paani Aa Lakke De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Hoye Jutti Meri Jandi Ae Pahadiye De Naal

Te Paula Mera Janda Ae Us Dogre De Naal

Jutti Meri Oye Hoye Ke

Jutti Meri Aye Haye Ke

Jutti Meri Oye Hoye Ke

Teeji Teeji Baar Mainu Aap Lain Aa Gaya

Haye Aap Lain Aa Gaya Aap Lain Aa Gaya

Haye Teeji Teeji Baar Mainu Aap Lain Aa Gaya

Ap Lain Aa Gaya Do Gallan Suna Gaya

Thumak Thumak Jaani Aa Mahiye De Naal

Thumak Thumak Jaani Aa Mahiye De Naal

Thumak Thumak Jaani Aa Mahiye De Naal

Thumak Thumak Jaani Aa Mahiye De Naal

Hoye Sohna Mera Mahi Tur Jana Ohde Naal

Sohna Mera Mahi Turr Jana Ohde Naal

Thumak Thumak Jaani Aa Mahiye De Naal

Thumak Thumak Jaani Aa Mahiye De Naal

Jutti Meri Oye Hoye Ke

Jutti Meri Aye Haye Ke

Jutti Meri Oye Hoye

Watch Video of ‘Jutti Meri’ Song Lyrics:

Watch Video of Neha Bhasin's ‘Jutti Meri’ Song:

‘Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi’ Song From ‘Chandni’

A similar tradition was depicted in the Bollywood classic “Main Sausral Nahi Jaungi” from the 1989 film ‘Chandni.’ The song featured Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor, where Sridevi playfully refuses to go with her in-laws, embodying the essence of the folk tradition. The song lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Pamela Chopra, captivating the playful exchanges between the bride and her new family.

Watch Video of ‘Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi’ Song:

The songs and folk verses playfully describe the social transition of marriage, especially for the bride. The renditions help keep the tradition alive as older generations pass on the rituals to uphold the traditions.

