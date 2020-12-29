The fear about coronavirus has reduced in people's minds, although over a thousand lives continue to be taken by the deadly virus. As news about the COVID-19 vaccine is surfacing from different parts of the world, there is also an update about the new strain of coronavirus. And to tackle the spread of the mutated virus several countries have imposed new restrictions in place. But people in Russia do not seem to be so convinced. A video of couples kissing in packed metro has been doing the rounds on social media. Over a dozen of couples staged protest within a metro about the new coronavirus restrictions by kissing each other. Video of this strange way to protest is going viral online. Several countries have imposed a travel ban to UK following reports of the new strain detection.

The incident took place on Christmas Eve, December 24 in the Yekaterinburg Metro in Russian city by the same name. Protestors said they were doing so to support the music and nightclub industry. Some of them told the local media, that when the trains are so jampacked how is it logical to ban people from attending music concerts or visiting nightclubs. They wanted to highlight that it is illogical to stop crowd in certain places. The video doing rounds online, shows couples smooching together in a moving metro. The country is said to begin mass vaccination against coronavirus soon.

Watch Video of Russian Couples Kissing to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions:

The video has also received criticisms from other people in the country, however, the protestors said their intentions were never to hurt others. In the past, people have even licked toilet seats to protest against Coronavirus restrictions. Japan, Sri Lanka, UK are among the many other countries which have imposed several restrictions amid the fears of the new COVID-19 strain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).