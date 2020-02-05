Kunal Kamra Namesake! Air India Cancels Boston Resident’s Flight After Mistaking Him For The Comedian Because of His Name

Kunal Kamra on flying ban. (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Jaipur, February 5: Same Name, Wrong Guy! Air India cancelled a flight of Boston resident after mistaking him for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The man, also named Kunal Kamra, had a flight from Jaipur to Mumbai with the national carrier on Monday, February 3. As he reached the check-in counter, Air Air officials told him that his flight had been cancelled, India Today reported. Kunal Kamra, Banned by Four Airlines After Fallout With Arnab Goswami, Flies Vistara, Thanks Airline.

Recently, comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by four major airlines -IndiGo (onboard a flight of which incident took place), Go Air, SpiceJet and Air India- for heckling TV journalist Arnab Goswami in a flight. Kritika Kamra Cracks a Cryptic Joke on Kunal Kamra vs Arnab Goswami Controversy Using Air India’s Lounge Access Card (View Tweet).

This Kunal was informed that his name has been blacklisted. "I could understand why, but I did not understand why particularly I was blacklisted. I knew why the other Kunal Kamra was blacklisted," he told India Today.

He had to explain to the airline that he was different Kunal Kamra and had to show two different ID-cards. "They (Air India) were able to issue me another ticket but what was most annoying for me was that the burden of proof was on me. So I had to prove that I am not this person," he said.

Reacting to the development, an Air India spokesperson said that comedian Kunal Kamra is banned by the airline and because of that his name is automatically rejected by the system. After all verification process was done, the passenger was allowed to board the flight.