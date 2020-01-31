Kritika Kamra Cracks a Cryptic Joke on Kunal Kamra vs Arnab Goswami Controversy Using Air India’s Lounge Access Card (View Tweet)

Kritika Kamra, Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kritika Kamra, one of television's most popular faces, has also been getting loads of respect these days from the government's critics for her outspoken attitude. Her witty tweets have found a lot of admirers, who appreciates her sense of humour in seeing certain things. Like recently, she has her own funny take on Kunal Kamra vs Arnab Goswami and Indigo/Air India/ SpiceJet/GoAir controversy. Kunal Kamra Suspended By 4 Airlines After He Confronts Arnab Goswami On Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo Flight.

The Mitron actress tweeted a picture of an airport lounge pass from a recent journey of hers and that has her name as 'Kamra/K'. She captioned the picture as 'Why are they staring at me?',the 'they' here being the airport staff, we assume.

Well, there is no doubt that Kritika is taking a little dig at Kunal Kamra controversy, sharing the same surname and initials as the comedian. Another interesting thing is that the airline she is travelling with is Air India, one of the four airlines that put a ban on Kunal.

Check Out Kritika Kamra's Tweet Below:

Why are they staring at me? pic.twitter.com/d0xZCYg4vL — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 31, 2020

Kunal Kamra vs Arnab Goswami inflight spat has been one of the most talked-about events that happened in the last few days. The standup comedian, who is known for his strong views on the establishment's flaws, posted a video where he was seen heckling the Republic editor in the same manner how Goswami handles his news sessions. Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: IndiGo Issues Statement After Flight Captain Questions Management, Says 'Internal Probe Initiated Into Incident'.

I did this for my hero... I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

The incident got escalated after Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Union Minister for Civil Aviation, slammed Kamra for his behaviour and asked the airline to take strict action.

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

After IndiGo's six-month ban on Kamra, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also placed a ban on the comedian, following the Minister's tweet. The decision was criticised by many as an overreaction, while the pilot of the IndiGo flight where the spat happened wrote a letter to the airline, claiming Kamra's behaviour, while wrong, didn't pose a safety danger enough to other passengers to get such a ban.