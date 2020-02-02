Kunal Kamra, Banned by Four Airlines After Fallout With Arnab Goswami, Flies Vistara, Thanks Airline

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Twitter/Kunal Kamra)

Mumbai, February 1: Stand-up comedian, Kunal Kamra on Sunday, travelled through airline Vistara after being banned by four Indian airlines for heckling TV news Arnab Goswami on board IndiGo earlier this week. Kunal Kamra thanked Vistara airlines for following footsteps of other airlines. In a tweet, he said, “My airport look all thanks to Vistara following due process #Lovevistara.” Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Verbal Spat Video: IndiGo Suspends Standup Comedian from Flying for 6 Months, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Directives for Safety of Passengers.

In another tweet, Kamra claimed he was regularly harassed by the people of “right-wing” ideology. He tweeted, “You’ve to give it to the right-wingers, they’re far more motivated than who they’re ‘Fighting’ I’ve received around a 1000 calls since yesterday... I can’t fly very much, but my phone will mostly be on flight-mode.”

Kunal Kamra's Tweets:

You’ve to give it to the right wingers, they’re far more motivated than who they’re ‘Fighting’ I’ve received around a 1000 calls since yesterday... I can’t fly very much but my phone will mostly be on flight-mode. 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 2, 2020

On Friday, the stand-up comedian sent a legal notice to Indigo Airlines. In the legal notice, Kamra demanded a sum of Rs 25 lakh from the airline for the mental pain and losses incurred by him on account of the cancellation of his scheduled shows. The comedian also demanded that Indigo Airlines revoke the suspension with immediate effect and tender an unconditional apology.

The video of the incident, which took place earlier this week, went viral on social media. In the video, Kamra was seen inciting the TV anchor and also questioned his brand of journalism. After the incident, IndiGo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air banned Kamra from flying. Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned Kamra’s action.