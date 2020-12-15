You may have your fixed songs on the playlist which you listen to everyday but do you have the internet's latest favourite jam among? Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill's "Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta" dialogue given a musical twist by Yashraj Mukhate is the new trending song these days. And fans of Shehnaz Gill cannot stop listening, saying it and making memes on it. So the internet has seen a lot of 'Tuada Sadda' memes but it doesn't stop there. Shehnaz's line, "Kya Karu Me Marr Jau?" is the new line to be used in situations and make memes on. Clearly, that one scene is going to dominate the online space for a few days. Just like Rasode Me Kaun Tha!

Shehnaz Gill was complaining to her BFF Sidharth Shukla about her feelings on one of the episodes of BB13. She says, "Kya Karu mein maar jau. Mere ko feeling nai hai. Tumhari feeling tumhari. Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta." As people sing the dialogue with Mukhate's twist, her line "Kya Karu mein maar jau" has become a mood/state of mind for many of her fans. Funny memes and jokes on Shehnaz Gill's dialogue continue to trend online. Even Instagrammer Ruhee Dosani could not resist dancing to the latest Yashraj Mukhate song.

Check Funny Memes on Shehnaz Gill's 'Kya Karu Me Mar Jau' Dialogue:

Laughed too Hard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manik gautam 🙃(sinfully yours) (@manikgautammm)

Thin People Relate

Yaar tu iti badi hogyi h phr bhi khana banana nh aata Me - "kya karu me mar jau ?" — Mahima (@crazycupcakee_) December 13, 2020

All Day, Every Day!

*Me 10 times a day* "Kya karu mai mar jau ? Meri koi feelings nhi h" ☻ — m.e.m.e.kal (@_meme_kal) December 14, 2020

Shehnaz Gill is a Mood!

“Kya karu me mar jau Meri koi feeling nahi h “ is a mood now #ShehnaazGill — SIDDHI REDKAR (@siddhi_redkar) December 13, 2020

LOL

A Crossover We Didn't See Coming

The meme frenzy continues as people can think of so many 'Tauda Sadda' situations. And well, going with "Kya Karu me Mar Jau?", haven't we all felt it at some point of 2020? Shehnaz Gill just said it and now its a trend online of people expressing their own feelings with memes and jokes.

