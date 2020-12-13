Ruhee Dosani has uploaded a new video on Instagram reels that has managed to entertain the Indian diaspora again. The internet sensation is seen dancing to tunes of Yashraj Mukhate's latest musical wonder, the Sada Kutta Kutta remix. Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 has uttered many lines on the show that have become internet gems. One of such lines were, "To kya karun main mar jaun? Twada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta!" Mukhate turned this into a song, which Ruhee chose to dance on with her friends. Instagrammer Ruhee Dosani Recreates Iconic Badshah Masala Jingle With Her ‘We Desi’ Friends & You Can’t Miss the Super Cool Dance Moves for World! (Watch Video).

Ruhee, the Punjab di kudi in foreign, loves making funny dance videos on desi tracks. Her previous video was on Usne Bola Em Che. Her performance on Badhshah Masale jingle also gained immense traction. Not to forget her jig on Bggini Shoot by Yashraj Mukhate which became a viral hit. Ruhee's Sadda Kutta Kutta performance is also cute enough to be remembered by the internet for a long time. And a doggo also makes an appearance in the clip. The dog is her friend's, who goes by the name lucymarkeeta, pet. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Is Now a Meme After 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate's LIT Spin to the Viral Video.

Sharing the latest reel, Ruhee called yashraj Mukhate a legend. She added, "One of the most requested song by you guys, so here it is. She also thanked everyone as her followers count crossed 300 thousand.

Watch Ruhee Dosani's New Video Here:

Funny, right? We need more such tidbits of entertainment in our lives in the year 2020. These tiny doses of entertainment are the things that make us forget for a few seconds that we are in a pandemic. The netizens are already waiting for the next creations of Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate and Ruhee Dosani.

