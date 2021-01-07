Kylie Jenner is facing backlash online, once again. This time, it is for the latest product of Kylie Skin—well, a hand sanitizer. It didn’t settle well with the people online. After launching her $7 Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, the beauty mogul is facing accusations of ‘profiting off the pandemic.’ While others were of the opinion that the product should have been free, as people continue to struggle amid the global health crisis. Jenner’s products typically fly off the shelves, but the germ-killing spritz has yet to sell out. Social media is filled with many posts criticising the 23-year-old for cashing in on the COVID-19 crisis.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan never fail to create a buzz on the internet. The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumour have already sparked debates and different opinions on Twitter. No matter how much the family try or don’t they frequently find themselves amid controversies. Kim’s birthday bash faced a huge troll too, and eventually, the family had to cancel their traditional lavish holiday parties.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been facing criticism online, after she went for a snow-filled getaway with sister Kendall. Her Aspen’s holiday home blew everyone’s mind. For the product launch, Kylie wrote, “My @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness!”

Here's the Tweet:

my @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! https://t.co/DbSy7Ahhza 🤍 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TVTNPdRh6F — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 5, 2021

Many took to Twitter to blame Kylie for profiting off a pandemic. However, some also jumped to Jenner’s defense, referencing the many private companies who released their own high-end sanitizers in the wake of a pandemic.

Netizens Unimpressed!

Like you, a freaking BILLIONAIRE needs any more money? Talk about tone deaf. This a ✨perfect✨ example of profiting off of the pandemic. Ily and all kylie but this a big no. — 🖤~*MayaDaPapaya*~🖤 (@MyaMelanieWill1) January 6, 2021

Make It Free

kylie jenner said a billion dollars is not enough lmao let me keep capitalizing off of poor people in the middle of a pandemic like if u actually wanna help make it free or rot https://t.co/lYXQ1QL80g — lee (@aleeyahmarie) December 31, 2020

Cashing in on Global Pandemic

lemme rephrase: she is using her well known face & name (that she got from selling MAKEUP) to market and capitalize off of a current NECESSITY. she is cashing in on a global pandemic that has killed millions of people, to me that makes her a ~bad person~ :) — lee (@aleeyahmarie) January 6, 2021

'Profit Off the Pandemic'

Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer............. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic — sophia (@sophiapearll) January 5, 2021

Others Came in To Her Defense

She's also already donated 1 Million to Los Angeles Health Care Workers. So like what more do you want? — Jay Roc (@Jayrockradio) January 6, 2021

Some Pointed Out the Companies Who Have Done the Same & Were Lauded

I really do not get the hate on Kylie the amount of companies that created sanitizer some good some not and they get praised Kylie does it and it gets critised and it’s pretty good quality businesses have to adapt and that’s just what Kylie has done — Joey (@raiders1988) January 6, 2021

Support Only!

i love it so much. you’re such a queen — 𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@khairdouce) January 5, 2021

As we said, it is not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner crew has become involved in a COVID-related controversy. Kim was similarly accused of using the pandemic for profit, when she added face masks to her Skims line in March last year. Just like sister Kim, Kylie also donated 1 million USD to support coronavirus relief efforts. No matter what, the famous family repeatedly make headlines for their activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

