Remember Ulhas Kamathe? The man who went insanely viral for eating chicken legs on TikTok has once again appeared on the internet. This time not for his TikTok Mukbang videos but actually opening a shop in Mumbai. Yes, the former TikToker and gym owner took the love for food, “chicken leg piece” on the street as he opened a small joint for all the non-veg lovers. Pictures of Kamathe, posing in front of his new store, in Ghatkopar has gone viral on social media. People on the internet are all excited to see him and eagerly wait to visit his store to try some delicious recipes, selected by him.

Every non-veg lover knows there is something incredibly satisfying about a chicken leg piece. So, when Kamathe started to make videos of himself, enjoying this delicacy, millions of people watched joyously. All he did was to announce the food he was about to eat to the camera and towards the end rejoiced, “Chicken Leg Piece.” Not only in India, but he also attracted some international followers too. The hashtag #ChickenLegPiece reportedly racked up almost four billion views on TikTok, with thousands of fans re-creating his style.

But after the ban on Chinese social media apps, his reach went limited just like many social media users. Although, he still posts videos of himself devouring in various meat recipes, fans surely miss his Mukbang clips on TikTok. Kamathe took his love for “chicken leg piece” on the streets of Mumbai by owning a store for all the non-veg lovers. He took to Instagram to share this big news, and obviously people online were excited.

Chicken Leg Piece Uncle is my favorite tik tok star. For those uninitiated, he holds up a chicken leg piece, says 'chicken leg piece', and eats it. Which is more than most can manage in this new world. The India tik tok ban hurt his fans. Glad he's got his own shop now. https://t.co/QiimsZ1jNu — Anuvab Pal (@AnuvabPal) October 19, 2020

O.M.G!! Can't wait to visit my King! 👑 pic.twitter.com/aIPxIFj1Sz — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) October 19, 2020

I mean, dude literally runs a chicken shop now. How much more on brand can one get! 🍗 pic.twitter.com/C4myHJpexb — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) October 19, 2020

So, are you excited to visit his shop to try out some delicious recipes? We know we are! Kamathe opened his shop in Ghatkopar on October 18 and offers various recipes for non-veg lovers. “Chicken Leg Piece” dedicated a separate section on the menu for the vegetarians too.

