Amazon's device Echo has made lives simpler for many people who now have Alexa to do their tasks for them. Be it setting up reminders, playing music or shopping online the handsfree speaker devices are more or less like personal assistants. But how far should one depend on them? A little girl named Emily has become so used to her parents talking to the Amazon Echo Dot that she thinks her name is Alexa. The mother even demonstrated how the little one, not even a year old yet, responds to the name Alexa than Emily. Mom Catches 6-Year-Old Using Amazon Alexa to Finish His Maths Homework, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Emily is 11-months old and her parents got the Amazon Echo Dot when she was about 5-months. Her mother Charlotte posted a video on TikTok recently saying that they have "a bit of a problem" as their baby girl now believes her name is Alexa. The video has gone viral with over a million views in just few days. While it seems funny as a viewer, it highlights the bigger problem of using the device so much. Her father has now decided to stop the use of Echo dot.

Watch The Viral TikTok Video Here:

The mother told StoryTrender, "Every time you shout her name, she ignores you and then I say Alexa and she looks at me. I was so worried she thought her name was Alexa when it first happened!" She added that the baby just doesn't respond to her real name Emily and the only way to get her attention is by calling out Alexa! It highlights the bigger problem that the parents are engaging in more conversations with the Echo speaker than their own child. People were not as impressed with the video as many pointed it to the sad reality of these days. This is not the first time the speaker has proven disadvantageous around little ones. In UK, last year, the first word a baby uttered was Alexa! While it can be advantageous for some busy parents who are constantly on the go and have to get a lot of work done, there needs to be a restriction or a limit of using it around the little ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).