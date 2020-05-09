Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 Wishes and HD Images: Twitterati Remembers the Fearless Rajput Warrior on His 480th Birth Anniversary

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pratap Singh, famously known as Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. He was the 13th king of Mewar, a region in north-western India in the present-day state of Rajasthan. Today, people in India are celebrating the great Rajput warrior on this birth anniversary, as Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020. This year’s is the 480th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. On the significant day, people have taken to Twitter to celebrate his birth anniversary, honouring him and remembering his great valour during the 16th century. #MaharanaPratapJayanti is running as one of the top trends on Twitter, with netizens remembering the great Rajput king on this day. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 wishes and HD images surface on the social media platform, remembering the fearless Rajpur king. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: Lesser-Known Facts About the 13th Rajput King of Mewar You Should Know On His 480th Birth Anniversary.

Maharana Pratap was known as a fearsome warrior and an excellent combat strategist. He protected the Mewar region against repeated attacks from the Mughals. Every year, on May 9, people celebrate the Maharana Pratap Jayanti with great fervour. Parades, cultural events and offering flowers in front of his statutes, include in the celebration. However, because of the lockdown, no gatherings outside is possible at the moment. Hence, netizens took the opportunity to remember the great ruler of the 16th century on his birth anniversary by sharing their tributes and honour on social media.

Remembering The Great Warrior Who Sacrificed His Life For Our Motherland MAHARANAPRATAP SINGH JI On His Birth Anniversary. The Legendary Tales Of Maharana's Sacrifice Valour & Patriotism Can't Be Forgotten🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/tbprSE2qK2 — Khushi (@Mysterykhushi) May 9, 2020

Happy Birthday To The Epitome of Courage & Valor. .#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/cmFuTx5Xwa — Ravi Panwar (@Rpanwar7284) May 9, 2020

Tribute to Maharana Pratap, a great warrior king of India and a glorious saga of Rajput valour & the spirit of self-sacrifice for cherished principles, on his birth anniversary today! #MaharanaPratapJayanti🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/jGPyFhrA0H — Nitesh vaishnav (@niteshv40) May 9, 2020

Lets salute our brave warrior and true fighter who faught till the end for his people and motherland.#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/UQbrhKRZDk — Avadesh (@er_avadesh) May 9, 2020

Maharana Pratap died of injuries sustained in a hunting accident on January 19, 1597. His eldest son succeeded him, Amar Singh I. Pratap’s defiance of the Mughal empire, constitute a glorious saga of Rajput courage and the spirit of self-sacrifice for cherished principles. He was and will always be one of the great rulers in history, we ever had.