Bridal entry is one of the most-awaited and exciting parts of any wedding ceremony and to make the wait worthwhile, brides usually enter the wedding stage with a performance. One such performance by a Maharashtrian bride is going viral on social media. In the viral video, you can see the bride in complete Maharashtrian attire, right from the 9-yard nauari (navari) saree to nath and gajra entering the stage in the coolest way. She chose to perform on one of Sunny Leone's popular tracks 'Mere Saiyaan Superstar'and is now going viral for the easy breezy dance performance. It is mainly the cool attitude the bride performed during the entry that is winning hearts.

Also, the whole "nazar utaro" gesture at the end by both the bride and groom is giving people butterflies in the stomach. The wedding dance is making all the single souls want to get married right away! Right from perfect choreography and style to majorly the emotions that reached us straight via the love-dipped dance, the video is going viral and HOW!

Maharashtrian Bride's Entry Dance on Sunny Leone's Popular Track 'Mere Saiyaan Superstar':

It is finally the wedding season. After Dev Uthani Ekadashi when Chaturmas ends and we perform Tulsi marriage, weddings and marriage start taking place with all the Shubh Vivah Muhurats are only found post-Dev Uthani Ekadashi, check out wedding dates for 2020-21. Right from people looking up for virtual wedding invitation card format with messages, free photos and text format to invite guests for marriage ceremonies in 2020-2021, to tips about how to attend virtual weddings, right from zoom backgrounds to dressing up while attending a marriage ceremony online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).