The wedding season in India has begun. Right after the celebration of Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Kartiki Ekadashi, it is considered an auspicious time for Indian wedding ceremonies. But because of the coronavirus pandemic that has been going on since months, there are several restrictions on gatherings of people. Only a limited number of guests are allowed to be present at wedding functions. And although things are slowly opening up, there is a fear of COVID-19 second wave looming over our heads. So many people have turned to virtual weddings, where in the guests in attendance attend the wedding via online video-conferencing mediums. There is thus a search for virtual wedding invite formats, virtual wedding invitations messages, virtual marriage invite text, virtual wedding invite photos with formats and so on. So we bring you a free to download collection of Virtual Wedding Invitation Card where you can just add on the details and send to your friends and family members. Shubh Vivah Muhurat 2020-21: Here Are Auspicious Wedding Dates & Timings After Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras from November to April Next Year.

The wedding season will commence soon after Prabodhini Ekadashi aka Devuthani Ekadashi. The Indian Big Fat Weddings have transformed to Lockdown weddings, where the number of guests are very limited and the functions are all low-key. To maintain social distancing, people invite their guests to join them online. Naturally, people look up online for virtual wedding invites. Some want to design their own cards but search for proper wedding invite messages or virtual wedding text format to write on it. So here we have made it simpler for you by making a collection of virtual wedding invitation cards for free download. You can just add on the family names, event date and time along with the link of the streaming platform. Indian Wedding on a Budget: Money-Saving Tricks That Will Only Cut Your Cost Not Your Dream Shadi Feels.

Virtual Wedding Invitation Card Format With Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Virtual Wedding Invitation Card Format Text: We’re Going Virtual!

Please Join Us As, (name) and (name) Exchange Their Wedding Vows

on ____ (Date) at _____ (Time)

We Would Like You and Your Family Members to Grace Us With Your Virtual Presence!

Join Us Here Via: _______ (Link)

Wedding Invitation Card Format (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wedding Invitation Virtual Invite Text: Together With Their Close Family and Friends,

______ (name) and _______ (name) Are All Set to Tie the Knot on ______ (Date) at ______ (Time)

We Would Like You All to Be by the Lovely Couple’s Side As They Begin Their Happily Ever After!

Please Join Us All via ________

Virtual Wedding Invitation Card Format (Photo Credits: File Image)

Virtual Wedding Invitation Text:We Are Social Distancing, but Not Without You on Your Sides.

______ and _______ Will Be Tying the Knot on ______ at ______

Please Join Us All via ________ to Be a Part of Our Wedding Ceremonies.

Dress Code:

These are some of the messages with photos and texts you can send around in your friends and family for virtual wedding ceremonies. You can download them for free and just add the said details and send them over any of the messaging apps or share on social media platforms. Have safe celebrations!

