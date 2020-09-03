As much as we love eating on the packet of chips, the quantity of the chips is just as disappointing. Lays chips which are almost everyone's favourite have been called out numerous times for providing more air than chips. But a man named Don can be called the luckiest ones as he recently got a packet that was full of chips with no air at all! Don was so happy he took to social media to thank the person who would have packed chips in that particular packet to the brim. Netizens were jealous at his luck and called him 'God's favourite child.' Some even joked that the tweet would result in the man getting fired! The tweet of full pack of Lays chips is now going viral. Craving Potato Chips? Science Answers Why You Can’t Stop Eating Them!

Twitter user Don (@AgentCodyBlacks) posted a picture of his packet of Lays which shows the chips until the top of the packet! That's a rare, more so an impossible sight, since most of the Lays chips are filled with just half packet of chips and the rest is just air. So when there was a packet full of chips, people could not believe it. Don posted the serial number of the packet and gave a shout to the person who packed it. Soon enough, the tweet blew up garnering over 5 lakh likes and 45,000 plus retweets. Some people have reacted in funny ways to this never seen before sight of a full Lays chips. What The Luck! Twitter User Orders Skin Lotion on Amazon, Gets Bose Wireless Headphones Worth Rs 19,000 Instead and it's Non-Returnable!

Check The Tweet Here:

shout out to who ever made this lays bag serial number 8043000162, this shit full to the MAX pic.twitter.com/XqrhSpDXwY — Don 🍀 (@AgentCodyBlacks) August 29, 2020

Check the Funniest Responses to This Tweet

Hit The Jackpot

Oh Ya!

At least one good thing happened this year 😭 — Kathy D. (@Cat_Thighs) August 31, 2020

God's Favourite

How does it feel like to be God's favorite? — Riya (@RiyaJain2001) August 31, 2020

Most Luckiest Person Ever

You are the most luckiest person i ever saw. — Mau senpai🗨️ (@TohmeKyakaru) August 31, 2020

Never Seen Before

Never seen a full bag in my life, retweet for good luck lmao https://t.co/okuWRkZ48q — Ryan Madray (@ryanmadray) August 31, 2020

Gonna Get Them Fired

Delete this before they lose their job🤦🏽‍♀️ — Lost.Soul66.6♈️ (@Milllzy_) August 31, 2020

Someone prolly just lost their job cause of this....... — David (@ThatNegroDavid) August 30, 2020

You gonna get them fired bro https://t.co/L9aZDARCBz — Kelsey (@ktubbs17) August 31, 2020

While a lot of people commented that it would get someone fired, others pointed out that it is actually a machine that fills in these packets. But it is honestly, a never seen before sight to see a packet of chips all full. We know you'd be craving some chips right now, but be prepared for the air in it too. Not everyone's has the same luck.

