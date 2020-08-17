It is not easy to escape a lion, let alone fight back. But turns out, luck worked in the favour of this Rajkot man who managed to defeat a lioness and "shoo" her off after she pinned him down. Lioness managed to remain alive after he was jumped on his chest by a lioness while he was fast asleep in his hut. According to TOI, the man aka Vipul did something no other person attacked by a lion would do. Instead of panicking and fighting back he simply pushed the lioness away.

Normally people don't realise what they're doing and end up counter-attacking the fierce animal like a lioness. However, this shocked the lioness and she let him go. The incident took place in Abharampara village of Savarkundla taluka in Amreli district of Gujarat when the man was sleeping in his hut and suddenly felt a heavy weight resting on his chest. He soon figured it was a lioness sitting on his chest. He gathered all the strength he could and pushed her which made her retreat to the forest. "The lioness must have realised that I was not her natural prey and that she made a huge blunder by selecting me", Vipul told The Times of India.

Not everyone is lucky enough to meet the same fate as Vipul. In 2018, a terrifying video that went viral shows a 67-year-old man Mike Hodge getting mauled by a full-grown lion after. The lion attacked his victim and almost dragged him into the jungle before a gunshot was fired. Just a few months ago, a couple's luxury safari in Tanzania turned horrific, after the husband's arm was ripped off by a lion. 64-year-old Patrick Fourgeaud and 63-year-old Brigitte Fourgeaud are now suing the British company that organised the trip.

