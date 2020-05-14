Mark Zuckerberg Quotes: Celebrate Facebook CEO and Co-Founder's 36th Birthday With These Inspirational and Motivational Sayings!

Mark Zuckerberg Sayings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and Co-founder is known for starting the social media giant as a teenager. He first launched Facebook from his dormitory at Harvard University in 2004 but dropped out of college to work on Facebook. Today, it is one of the biggest social media platforms with over 2.6 billion monthly active users. Facebook went through various ups and downs including a database leak that the company was accused of in 2019. While Facebook continues to grow, experiment and invent in its bid to make the transfer of information, the Facebook founder has turned a year older today. Born on May 14, 1984, Mark Zuckerberg has turned 36 years today. And on his birthday, we bring to you some of the popular quotes that have been an inspiration to many. These Family Pictures of Facebook CEO Prove He is Complete Family Man.

At just 23, Mark became the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. In 2016, he was in the list of one of the most influential people in the world has been ranked on number 10 on the list of Forbes 'The World's Most Powerful People!' He continues to be influential and play is known to be a motivation to many in the programming world. So, on his 36th birthday, we bring to you some of his quotes on Facebook, life, and society that will leave you thinking.

Quote Reads: “If You Just Work on Stuff That You Like and You’re Passionate About, You Don’t Have to Have a Master Plan With How Things Will Play Out.”

Quote Reads: “Don’t Let Anyone Tell You to Change Who You Are.”

Quote Reads: “The Biggest Risk Is Not Taking Any Risk. In a World That Is Changing Really Quickly, the Only Strategy That Is Guaranteed to Fail Is Not Taking Risks.”

Quote Reads: “In Fifteen Years We’ll Be Teaching Programming Just Like Reading and Writing, and Wondering Why We Didn’t Do It Sooner.”

Quote Reads: “Instead of Building Walls, We Can Help Build Bridges.”

Quote Reads: “By Giving People the Power to Share, We’re Making the World More Transparent.”

Mark Zuckerberg is married to Priscilla Chan whom he married in the early 2000s when they were both students at Harvard University. They are parents to two children, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg born in 2015. They had a second baby, a daughter that they named August Zuckerberg in 2017. We wish Mark Zuckerberg a very Happy birthday!