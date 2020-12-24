It feels just the right amount Christmas-y after the Sussexes aka Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Archie's have revealed their 2020 Christmas greeting and it is #goals. Sending across Holiday greetings Meghan Markle and Prince Harry along with Archie shared a digital greeting that also featured two beautiful puppies to make the greetings look so amazing! The Christmas Greeting is an illustration of Harry, Meghan, Archie, and two pups in front of what appears to be a small playhouse. The greeting was shared by the animal welfare charity Mayhew on social media this afternoon.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother. The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.", reveals a spokesperson for the Sussexes, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage in July 2020, Says ‘I Knew, As I Clutched My Firstborn Child, That I Was Losing My Second’

On Twitter, Mayhew noted they were "thrilled" to receive Christmas wishes from their patron Meghan. They wrote: "We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. Purple heart From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. Christmas tree Find out more!"

Check Tweet:

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱 Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

American actor Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry recently went on an outing in Beverly Hills, Dressed in jeans and a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and sneakers, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex kept close to Meghan in a brown coat, a black top, jeans and knee-high boots. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also made a surprise appearance on CNN's annual Heroes' TV special to pay homage to the people who have made a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Sussex thanked the "individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met" in the past year, which she described as being "universally challenging for everyone."

