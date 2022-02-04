A 43-year-old London-based woman has shared her experience of being gang-raped virtually in Facebook's Metaverse. Nina Jane Patel, a psychotherapist, recalled an entire incident she faced in Metaverse where she alleged that within a minute of joining the virtual world, her avatar was attacked by three or four male avatars.

The woman said that her avatar was verbally and sexually abused by three to four male avatars, who later, gang-raped her and even took photos of her avatar. While talking to Dailymail, the woman said that she promptly took off her headphones to end the encounter and has been experiencing anxiety ever since. While recalling the encounter, the woman said that "it was a horrible experience which happened so fast and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place. It was surreal. It was a nightmare." Facebook Loses Daily Users Globally for First Time Ever, Market Value Down by USD 200 Billion.

Reportedly, Meta-owned Facebook created its Metaverse a while ago, which is still in its early stage. The woman said that following the horrible incident, she reached out to Facebook and told them about the incident. Following this, a Meta spokesperson responded that "they are sorry to hear this happened” and the company will make necessary improvements to ensure the safety of all.

