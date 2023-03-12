Mumbai, March 12: We all love Sunday. It’s the day to unwind, rest, and spend time with your best companion – the bed, of course! After a week full of work and chores, a lot of us set aside all plans for Sunday to just rest all day long. The day sometimes starts a bit too late, and then you start enjoying the whole laziness through it. But towards the end of it, we all dread the oncoming Monday and all the emails that you will have to answer. But right now, just enjoy the vibe of Sunday with some of the best Sunday memes. Friday Funny Memes, Hilarious 'FriYAY' Jokes and Messages Go Viral on Twitter As Netizens Gear Up for the Weekend.

From childhood to work life, Sundays are always meant a day off. Although, a few unlucky people may have to compensate by working Sundays too. But this day always comes with some mixed feelings – in the beginning, it is the happiness of doing little things or nothing at all. But towards the end, some may feel anxious as it marks the end of the weekend and the start of a new workweek. To help you cope with these mixed feelings, we have some Sunday memes. Monday Motivation Funny Memes, Viral Jokes, Amusing Puns, Pictures and Relatable Videos To Get Out of the Weekend Mood!.

Check Out Funny Sunday Memes

Not Really!

When it’s Sunday night and they ask if I’m ready to go back to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IrHbxRBTCq — I Think You Should Leave memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) July 18, 2022

Here we go again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murder, She Wrote Memes (@murdershewrotememes)

Sleep is Important

Who says Sundays are for completing the pending work. It’s for completing the pending Sleep 😴 — Shrinath BhoSlay (@shrinathbhoslay) February 26, 2023

The Sadness of Sundays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sakshe (@vibe_withsakshi)

Accurate representation of Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOW MEME YOU (@how.meme.you)

Stop ittt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OverThinker :)) 😶‍🌫️ (@overthinker_s0ul)

Yes, please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by our.bright.learning🤗esl.tefl.resources (@our.bright.learning)

The Horror Strikes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella says (@bella__says)

Sundays are great for spending time with loved ones or just indulging in some self-care. It is a day we all keep doing something that we love and rejuvenate for the week ahead. For now, share these memes with your friends and colleagues as you all relax at home and brace yourselves for the oncoming week. We hope you have a happy and fruitful Sunday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).