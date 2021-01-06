Mumbai Police's social media handle on Twitter is known for its witty ways of passing along important messages. In tune with the latest trends and what works with the audience on social media, they have awareness campaigns, meme-based messages which always strikes a chord. Now once again, they have used a popular video reference, using Yashraj's Mukhate's Zakir Khan video to spread awareness about the penalties. Referring to how people try and refuse to pay penalty when caught after breaking rules, they posted a snippet from Mukhate's viral video. Needless to say, it is now going viral once again. Consent Matters! Mumbai Police's Warning to Twitter User on Spending New Year's Eve Safely and With Consent is Winning People's Hearts.

A lot of times when people are caught for breaking rules, specially the traffic rules, they try sweet talking or cajoling with the police officers. Many of them refuse to pay penalty by even pleading. But Mumbai Police has used a perfect line to answer them from Yashraj Mukhate's remix on comedian Zakir Khan's video calling it the Safety Remix. They wrote on their Twitter, "When we have to be ‘sakht’ but gentle in refusing offenders cajoling us to let go off the penalty!

#SakhtRulesForYourSafety #TunesOfSafety #TheSafetyRemix." 2020 Recap Mashup by Mayur Jumani and Yashraj Mukhate Will Leave You With Mixed Feelings of All Highs and Lows of The Year That Was.

Check Mumbai Police's Tweet Here:

When we have to be ‘sakht’ but gentle in refusing offenders cajoling us to let go off the penalty! #SakhtRulesForYourSafety#TunesOfSafety#TheSafetyRemix VC - Yashraj Mukhate @Zakirism pic.twitter.com/QBIwpn6MnL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 6, 2021

In case, you want to see the original Yashraj Mukhate video, check it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

They recently, completed five years on Twitter and had compiled their best tweets online. Using an apt part from it, the Mumbai Police has rightly given the message to everyone to follow rules, to avoid such a situation to cajole the authorities to let you go.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).