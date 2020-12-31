It's the New Year's Eve 2020! One of the most enthusiastic celebrations marked across the globe. But amid the scare of new COVID-19 strain, the enthusiasm is a little lower this year around. A lot of people will be ringing in their celebrations at home, as in parts of India there is a night curfew so that people do not step out and gather together. Mumbai Police has given a fair warning about celebrating the New Year's Eve safely. But what's important is they highlight consent and it is being appreciated online. The Mumbai police Twitter is known for their quirky replies to people's doubts and their latest one on consent being basic, primary and non-negotiable is very apt.

A slew of restrictions have been imposed on New Year celebrations amid the pandemic. This morning, the Mumbai Police Twitter account shared a tweet on safely celebrating the New Year's Eve 2020. It showed a WhatsApp chat screen with two people conversing about the plan for tonight. "Single and ready to mingle but ONLINE," they captioned it. But one user decided to trick them with a question. A user asked, "What if I reach her place by 11pm and stay there overnight?" The account quoted this tweet and replied highlighting the importance of consent. They replied, "We hope you have taken her consent else we have an alternate accommodation for the night in mind for you!" That to the point and very accurate reply has impressed the netizens once again. Mumbai Police Makes Video of Their Best Tweets Celebrating Their 5 Years of Twitter and It's Quiet Meme-orable!

Check The Tweet Conversation Here:

The Twitter User's Reply:

What if I reach her place by 11pm and stay there overnight? 🤔 — Deepak Jain (@mrdeepakjain) December 31, 2020

Mumbai Police Highlighting Consent:

We hope you have taken her consent else we have an alternate accommodation for the night in mind for you! #ConsentMatters #SafetyFirstOn31st https://t.co/nKbdA64rOF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 31, 2020

Consent is Basic

Mumbai Police's tweet is going viral and people have appreciated their strong stand on it. Check some responses:

Like a Boss!

Superb response. Actually it's a Boss reply. — Satya Aur Ahinsa (@Bharat_Ratn1947) December 31, 2020

Love The Sense of Humour

Love It

@MumbaiPolice - Love this one. U r making us laugh aloud as we bid a bye to 2020! — Arpita (@Arpita16967690) December 31, 2020

Hats Off To This One

Fantastic response - hats off to the policeman managing this handle . Salute . — onelife - onelove (@publicpvt) December 31, 2020

People have definitely loved their subtlety as well as the stark warning. Although we all agree consent is important, we have seen enough number of unfortunate incidents where consent is hardly considered. To all our readers, have a safe celebration amid all limits.

