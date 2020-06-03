Black Lives Matter: Nude Photos, Videos and Porn Subscriptions Are Offered by People in Exchange of Donations for George Floyd’s Memorial Fund

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The George Floyd protests have created national unrest in the United States of America. People are angry, and all they are hungry for is equality. While the Black Lives Matter protests continue in light of the death of George Floyd, some are also raising money for community organisers in Minnesota who have been jailed for protesting and even memorial fund for Floyd. Some of the participating people are reportedly offering nude photos, videos and porn subscriptions in exchange of donations for Floyd’s memorial fund. While the concept of exchanging nudes and pornographic subscriptions for a good cause is not recent, the move has gained a significant momentum amid the continued protests across America. Instagram Model Kaylen Ward Posts Nude Selfies and X-rated NSFW Photos to Raise Donations for Australian Bushfire Victims.

On May 25, an African-American man named George Floyd was killed by a white Minnesota police officer, who pinned him to the ground, with his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck. The incident was recorded and circulated on social media. It immediately sparked an uproar, and several protests took place across the United States. In addition, people across the globe also showcase their support to the protestors in the light of Floyd’s death. Some also began raising funds for Floyd’s official memorial as well as Minnesota’s community organisers, some of who have been booked in custody for protesting.

Insider reported how people are joining the cause, wherein sex workers and others are willingly offering nude photos and OnlyFans XXX access in place of donations. Rax King, a food writer and essayist, told her followers on Twitter that she would send naked pictures of herself to anyone who donated more than $50 to a Minnesota community fundraiser and sent her a screenshot of the receipt as proof. She and her friend (Twitter user, @sadsleepygirl23) raised more than $27,000 for Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.

it’s official: you fine people raised $20,000 for people on the ground in minnesota this afternoon and all you had to do was be horny 🥰 https://t.co/IxieD6B6dX — rax king-lalli-music (@RaxKingIsDead) May 28, 2020

Similarly, Twitter user @Spookyfatbrat, a sex worker, was quoted in the same report that she wanted to raise money for organisers that are protesting in Minneapolis.

Match my Donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and get 6 months of my onlyfans!!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾https://t.co/tnxozqBGyH RT pls!!!! pic.twitter.com/pYAgEuyhMh — 🦠 spookiana 🦠ACAB ✊🏾REPARATIONS NOW!✊🏾 (@spookyfatbrat) May 28, 2020

Another Twitter user @COncreteveins, a sex worker based in Ontario, has also offered nudes to people who matched their donation of $10 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

if you donate $10 or more to https://t.co/ezs7eoHhkZ DM a screenshot of your donation to me in exchange for a FREE nude pic #BlackLivesMatter #minnesotafreedom — 𝔰𝔩𝔲𝔱 𝔣𝔬𝔯 𝔫𝔞𝔱𝔲𝔯𝔢 ✨ ＴＯＰ11％ (@c0ncreteveins) May 28, 2020

The concept of sending nudes and porn subscriptions in exchange for donations for a good cause is not new. Over the past years, we have seen instances where people willingly came forward to share their naked photos and adult film subscriptions to raise money for good causes. While some may have criticised the move, the participating women and men have quite succeeded in raising funds.