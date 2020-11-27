The United States of America (USA) celebrated Thanksgiving Day 2020, a holiday to be thankful for. The festival looked different this year, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, many gatherings were cancelled, and events were held without spectators. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was organised without the audience, and live streaming was broadcasted on TV for people to enjoy the traditional parade from home. Another famous show, which is held on Thanksgiving Day is National Dog Show—where adorable pubs and dogs rule the ramp amid the huge crowd, and one of them is declared the winner. Even during the pandemic, the show went on and was held without spectators. Claire, the Scottish deerhound, was declared as the winner for National Dog Show 2020. Pictures and videos from the adorable show have impressed people on social media.

Every year, the National Dog Show is held in the US and thousands of pooches, dressed and groomed in their best participate. However, this year, participation reportedly decreased to about 70%. The competition was limited to 600 dogs, and the show was held without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. Judging followed strict safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring temperatures of all participants, and the show was telecasted on NBC for people to watch it from home.

According to reports, Claire the Scottish Deerhound—registered name GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randal Fraser, earned the coveted Best in Show title at the 2020 National Dog Show. It occurred earlier the month and aired on Thanksgiving Day on NBC. 3-year-old Claire of Flint Hill, Virginia, held her own during the competition, beating out of more than 500 dogs from over 170 breeds for the top stop. But the other canines were no less. Check out pictures and videos from the National Dog Show 2020.

Meet the Winner!

🚨 SPOILER ALERT! 🚨 The #NationalDogShow has crowned its 2020 winner! Best in Show goes to Claire, a Scottish Deerhound. Leave a round of 👏 for this perfect pooch! pic.twitter.com/mWTYZ1YJm3 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

How Adorable

"Teddy" The English Springer Spaniel wins the Sporting group. #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/8iR3ipFztC — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 26, 2020

Little Pooch With Little Owner

Throwing it back to one of our favorite dog show moments of all time — the littlest breed with the littlest handler 😍 Tune into this year's National Dog Show on NBC now! (📹 via @nbcsports) #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/CL4mt5O7cP — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) November 26, 2020

Heart!

What a Look!

this pug has big “I’m trying my best” energy #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/1bub1wgo7P — Nabeel Thee Pony (@gadit) November 26, 2020

Happy Freedy!

Freddy Boy is just happy to be here 🥺🥰#NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/miikCXbjDT — Waterdogs Lacrosse Club (@PLLWaterdogs) November 26, 2020

It's Pooches' Day

Gorgeous!

The standard poodle in the #NationalDogShow looks like it has its own entourage pic.twitter.com/Oc9AovxtrG — Yasmin Tuazon (@yasminsterAbbey) November 26, 2020

Watch Video:

i'm so relieved the national dog show is still happening today ~ i would probably lose the last additional bit of hope i didn't know i still had if 2020 ripped this away from us too!!! pic.twitter.com/vKJMdCfvSb — kelly (@kellymoran) November 26, 2020

People Enjoying the Show From Home

So glad the dog show is still happening this year 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iAzh62oEhp — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) November 26, 2020

The Caption

Audience

The Show Must Go On

Lol the audience of the dog show is cutouts of peoples’ dogs pic.twitter.com/xjhXl5JLFS — Alex Plank (@alexplank) November 26, 2020

Isn’t it adorable? The show also managed to introduce three new dog breeds—the barbet, Belgian Laekenois and the Dogo Argentino. There were cardboard cutouts in place of the audience.

