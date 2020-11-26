Happy Thanksgiving 2020, everyone! Like everything else in 2020, the holiday is looking a lot different due to COVID-19 pandemic. Many are spending their Thanksgiving alone, probably for the first time, or without loved ones, while some are observing it with their immediate family members. Others are turning to video calls into the dinner table. Whatever it is, one thing is certain; Thanksgiving cannot be entirely boring. Macy’s is making sure of that! This year, the famous Parade—Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held without the crowds. Even the giant parade balloons are social distancing. The organisers are live-streaming the event so that Americans across can enjoy the Parade from home. As the Parade in New York has begun, videos and photos from the show have surfaced on the internet. Giant balloons, dance, and more performances, Twitter is filled with short clips from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Parade as the live streaming on NBC is on.

Thanksgiving 2020 celebration has taken a virtual route like all the other holidays this year. The Macy’s Parade is one of the great sights of the holiday that treats spectators with the amazing show on the streets of NYC. The pandemic has forced the Parade to redefine its way, but continue the tradition. Many of the ingredients still remain—musical performances, balloons, floats and a Santa Claus finale. There is no normal 2.5-mile parade route or crowds along the way; instead, the event will be tied only to the cameras in front of the Macy’s Herald Square flagship store.

The Parade has already begun, Macy’s is sharing clips and pictures on its official Twitter account. On the other hand, families are sharing photos as well as capturing how they are enjoying the Macy’s Parade from home.

Check Tweets:

Did you catch the performance of the Wampanoag Language Blessing? 🙌 #MacysParade. pic.twitter.com/6Th4EPUWyo — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving!

#MacysParade #TBT to when our favorite friends journeyed down from @sesamestreet to join in on our Thanksgiving celebration. pic.twitter.com/7eoZ8gR3XK — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Macy's Parade

Coming out of @coneyislandusa is this 50-member-deep @mermaidparade samba drumline! Bringing some under the sea beats to the streets! #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/egeGBESYn1 — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Hamilton Musical

Families Enjoying the Parade From Home

Red Titan

Swooping in to save the day, it's @pocketwatchhq's Red Titan from Ryan's World. Join us in welcoming this larger-than-life pint-sized hero in his #MacysParade debut! pic.twitter.com/HzqZqcEadE — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Watch Parade From Home

Watch Macy's Parade Live Streaming

Let's have a Parade! Verizon's #MacysParade live stream is ON! Watch it here 👇 or on @Verizon's Twitter or YouTube right now. #VerizonLive https://t.co/o9QMMxCZc3 — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

While some of the performances are pre-taped, others will be aired live. Again, this year’s Parade relies on performances from other NYC parades that did not get a chance to march this year, such as the Puerto Rican Day, St. Patrick’s Day, NYC Pride, West Indian Day and Coney Island USA Mermaid parades.

