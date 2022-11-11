It’s National Happy Hour Day 2022! This special day is observed every year on November 12. During the ‘Happy hour’, any visiting customers, within a certain time frame, can purchase discounted drinks and food at restaurants and bars, or cafes. ‘Happy hours’ is a name used to indicate a period on a particular day when companies sell drinks and food at a discount. The origin of the day is still unknown but is intended to promote business on what may otherwise be a slow day. As you celebrate National Happy Hour Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Hour funny memes, hilarious captions, messages and quotes that you can send to all your drinking buddies and friends to celebrate yet another occasion and reason to drink on this day. Happy National Beer Day 2022: Quotes and Messages that You Can Send to Your Fellow Beer Enthusiasts!

The term 'happy hour’ dates back to World War I, when the United States Navy would host Happy Hour Social Events for troops with the aim to socialize. Apart from sipping their favourite beverages, there used to be entertainment like live music, dancing and boxing matches. National Happy Hour Day is celebrated in the most wonderful and joyous of ways. You can host a happy hour at your home at any time, sit back and relax while watching a movie with music, and food and have a wonderful time with people you love! On this day, share National Happy Hour Day 2022 funny memes, hilarious captions, messages and quotes with all your friends.

Happy Hour Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relatably Unstable (@relatably.unstable)

The Struggle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hit House Kickboxing Studio (@hithouse)

Well, Of Course!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leezus F (@soundsgoodtomeme)

Relatable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonja Whoregan (@16bathrooms)

Such a Mystery!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relatably Unstable (@relatably.unstable)

It's Happy Hour Somewhere!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konnie and Blyde (@konnieandblyde)

You can also celebrate a day out with your friends and co-workers and get two of your favourite beverages by just paying the price of one. Remember to always drink responsibly. A happy hour includes two drinks or two appetizers for the price of one. Happy hours are usually referred for drinks. However, many restaurants and coffee shops have happy hour prices on appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).