National Beer Day is celebrated every year on April 7 by beer aficionados all over the country and even in some parts of the world. What started as a day to just be appreciative of the craft of brewing has now transcended into a festivity all across the USA, started unofficially by a man named Justin Smith to commemorate a historic ban lift on beer in 1933. Probably one of the most widely consumed and popular alcoholic drinks amongst fans of the brewery. To celebrate this we accumulated some quotes and messages that you can send to your go-to beer buddy. Non-Alcoholic Beer? Researchers Have Developed One That Tastes Exactly Like the Regular.

"Humankind was built on beer. From the world's first writing to its first laws, in rituals social, religious, and political, civilization is soaked in beer." - William Bostwick

"Blessed is the mother who gives birth to a brewer." - Czech Saying

"A fine beer may be judged with only one sip but it's better to be thoroughly sure." - Czech Proverb

"The mouth of a perfectly happy man is filled with beer." - Egyptian Proverb

"He was a wise man who invented beer." - Plato

"Fermentation may have been a greater discovery than fire."- David Rains Wallace

"Let no man thirst for good beer." - Sam Adams

