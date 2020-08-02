National Sisters' Day is celebrated in the United States on the first Sunday in August. Sisters' Day is a fun holiday observed to celebrate the bond and relationship that exists between only two sisters. National Sisters' Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 2, and this celebration is sure to be an exciting and fun one. People often share Happy National Sisters' Day wishes and messages, Sisters' Day 2020 Quotes, Sayings on sisterhood, Sisters' Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their siblings to celebrate this day. Happy Sisters' Day 2020 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Sisterhood Messages, Instagram Quotes and SMS to Send Your Beloved Sis.

The observance of Sisters' Day started as a celebration between two biological sisters. However, today people also celebrate the sister like relation at workplaces, among friends or in their neighbourhood. Though the history of this day is unknown, it is not a public holiday in the US. A day similar to Sister's day is celebrated in some parts of South East Asia known as Raksha Bandhan. The only difference is that Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers while Sisters' Day is all about just sisters. National Sisters’ Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sisters’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

In recent times, people sure have come to understand the importance of sisterhood in their lives. And this is the key reason that Sisters' Day celebrations will be extra special this year around. As we prepare to bring in National Sisters' Day with our beloved siblings and sister-like friends, here are some quotes and sayings on sisters and this relationship, that will help you in striking a chord with your beloved sis.

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Sister Is a Gift to the Heart, a Friend to the Spirit, a Golden Thread to the Meaning of Life.” – Isadora James

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Best Thing About Having a Sister Was That I Always Had a Friend.” — Cali Rae Turner

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Sisters Are Like Cats. They Claw Each Other All the Time but Still Snuggle Up and Daydream Together.” – Unknown

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Greatest Gift Our Parents Ever Gave Us Was Each Other.” – Unknown

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Sister Is Both Your Mirror – and Your Opposite.” – Elizabeth Fishel

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Our Roots Say We’re Sisters, Our Hearts Say We’re Friends.” – Unknown

Happy Sisters' Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “We Acquire Friends and We Make Enemies, but Our Sisters Come With the Territory.” – Evelyn Loeb

Different people celebrate the day in different ways. Many people plan some events around the day. Some people send gifts, flowers etc. to each other. Sorority houses celebrate the day to mark the relationship between sorority sisters. People often use social media as a medium to run a campaign for the same. Here's hoping that this Sisters' Day you manage to make your siblings feel loved and cherished. Happy National Sisters' Day 2020!

