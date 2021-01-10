London, Jan 10 (IANS): Actor Regé-Jean Page's claim to fame might have been his role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, from the successful period romance Bridgerton on Netflix, but the actor has a lot more going on for him than just the series. There have been rumours of the man having landed the role as the next James Bond. Addressing the same Regé says rumours of him being the new James Bond feels like a merit badge. The actor, who has become a global heartthrob with his role as Simon Basset in the series, opened up about rumours on becoming the new 007, replacing star Daniel Craig, in the latest episode of "The Tonight's Show starring Jimmy Fallon", reports ew.com. No Time to Die New Trailer: Daniel Craig Jumps off a Bridge, Dodges Bullets While Drowning, and What Not in This Wild New Footage (Watch Video).

"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge," he added. "I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he shared. Sean Connery, First James Bond Actor, Dies at 90.

Page also discussed his family's response to the sexy Netflix drama. "To be fair, at this point, you can't really faze my family. If you come up through theatre, they see stuff, and they kind of don't even blink anymore. But there are warnings. The family WhatsApp has like, red, flashing lights," the actor said.

"But you don't tend to reach everyone sometimes. We missed one of my cousins, and she sent me a message: 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show....And then I come back and you were still going! So I have to go back and put the kettle back on'," he continued. "My family are very, very stimulated and caffeinated at this point, which sounds like a deadly combination," Page concluded.

