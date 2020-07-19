This new species of sea cockroach found in the Indian Ocean is all set to blow your mind with the way it looks. Looks like a crab, a terminator? You'll never know! This monstrous-looking creature is taking Twitter by storm having netizens come up with funny memes and jokes! Discovered by researchers from Singapore in a deep-sea survey near the coast of Banten in Western Java, this 14-legged creature was first spotted in 2018 and has now been named "Bathynomus raksasa"! You'll have to check out its pictures and videos to believe us. People on Twitter cannot help wondering if the end is near. LOL. because of the way 2020 has treated us so far and this gruesome-looking cockroach shows up!

Identified as a 'giant isopod' people cannot wrap their heads around this new creature that has blown social media. It was spotted by the survey team led by Peter Ng. He and his colleagues who explored the area near the coast of Banten for two weeks, covering 63 areas. It was a collaboration between the National University of Singapore and the Indian Institute of Sciences and other marine animals were collected like jelly-fish, crabs, urchins, worms, fish, starfish etc. rounding to about 800 different species. About 12 species were unidentified and unrecorded in scientific history.

Watch Video Of The 14-Legged New Sea Cockroach:

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

LOL

The NEWS: A 14-legged sea cockroach found in the Indian Ocean has recently been identified as new species. Le girls: pic.twitter.com/2QDeaCIJGe — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) July 19, 2020

WOW

Shrimp & cockroaches come from the same family. One in land, the other on sea. Remember that when you eat seafood next time. pic.twitter.com/5bsv0qHHxs — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 18, 2020

Looks Like Darth Vader

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the Darth Vader sea cockroach. Somehow I knew he’d return as vermin. Impressive. #StarWars #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/uekUPvksmw — Mara Jade Skywalker (@MasterJediMara) July 17, 2020

The giant cockroach is known to scavenge on the remains of dead marine life that sinks to the bottom. Much like land cockroaches, they can go on for long periods of time without any food.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).