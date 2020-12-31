Tik Tok, Tik Tok, Final Countdown to 2021 Begins! December 31, the last day of the year is here. New Year’s Eve 2020 Google Doodle is the perfect reminder for all those who have been waiting for this day with bated breath. New Year’s Eve 2020 is upon us, and it is the last day of the year that will remain etched in our memories for a long time. 2020 by no means was an easy year, though it definitely taught us a lot. So, while you may share a love and hate relationship with 2020, it is time to bid it a goodbye. New Year’s Eve or NYE is just the apt celebration of the hour. And search engine giant, Google has already kicked off the celebration by presenting to us their cute, colourful and absolutely adorable animation in honour of the day.

New Year’s Eve 2020 Google Doodle has a vibrant cuckoo clock plastered on the home page. The Countdown to 2021 message is reflecting from the doodle that features the letters of ‘Google’ colourfully decorated with fairy lights. It has a vintage style house wall clock with the time on the clock reading five minutes to 12. Yes, New Year 2021 is just a few hours away, and you can be rest assured the cuckoo is dying to come out and shout ‘Happy New Year 2021’!

Apart from this cute display, Google also has a message for its users as they wish them ‘Happy New Year’s Eve’. They write, “It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!” We cannot agree more with you, Google! We wish all our readers, a very Happy New Year’s Eve 2020. Celebrate this day, be thankful and not scornful irrespective of the outcome of this year. Give it a good farewell and embrace the New Year with all your heart.

