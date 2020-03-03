New York Pizzeria Puts Pet Adoption Appeals on Pizza Boxes, Unique Idea Helps Animals Get Homes

New York Pizzeria puts up pet adoption leaflets on pizza box (Photo Credits: Niagara SPCA Facebook)

A New York pizzeria has won got the hearts of netizens for its unique way of helping shelter animals find homes. They have put up flyers of adoptable dogs along with their pizza box. Just Pizza & Wing Co in Amherst, New York, has collaborated with Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to put up flyers of adoptable dogs along with its pizza boxes.

They shared pictures of the flyers We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help get our shelter dogs adopted! Be on the lookout for a sweet face on your pizza boxes this weekend! The flyer which has a picture of the dog reads, "My name is Hooch and I'm 5. I live at Niagara SPCA. I'd like to live with you. NiagaraSPCA.org 716-731-4368." Dog Gives Birth to 10 Irish Red and White Setter, Puppies of Britain's Rarest Breed (Watch Video)

They later updated the post saying, "Just Pizza is so grateful for everyone’s support for the shelter animals that they have decided to offer an awesome incentive for those who adopt a dog from the pizza box flyer! Upon adoption, present your flyer to Niagara SPCA and receive a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza in Amherst!"

Check Out The Facebook Post Below:

According to CNN, Mary Alloy, the owner of the pizza franchise, decided on the idea after volunteering with SPCA. She then collaborated with Kimberly LaRussa, an SPCA event coordinator, to come up with ideas to help shelter animals get home. As per the report, after the pizzeria's idea, the shelter homes have been receiving support from customers, who want to adopt dogs. Also, the business of the pizzeria has been booming following the pet-friendly initiative. They have been receiving quite a lot of calls and messages inquiring about adoption.