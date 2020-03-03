Dog Gives Birth to 10 Irish Red and White Setter, Puppies of Britain's Rarest Breed (Watch Video)

Irish Red and White Setter rare dog breed (Photo Credits: YouTube)

A large litter of cute puppies have given hope to Britain's most endangered dog breeds. The 10 red and white setter pups were at the end of the Kennel Club's vulnerable breeds list. The latest litter represents more than a quarter of all newly registered puppies of the Irish breed for 2019. At the start of the last decade, 119 red and white setter puppies were born but last year, there were only 39 births. Ms Callaghan, of Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, the owner has already found homes for all 10 dogs. Beautiful Pictures of Afghan Hound Dog Breed Will Make You Crave A Long Luscious Mane Like Them!

Jim Cuddy, chairman of the Red and White Setter Club of Great Britain, said, "Having 10 new puppies does help the breed, given as there were only 39 last year. The aim is to sell the puppies to new owners in the hope they will go on to breed from the bitches. Once people have a breed they tend to stick with that breed in the future."

He added, "The dog industry does suffer from very few young people following in the footsteps of their parents and own a dog as a hobby today. Setters need a good couple of hours of exercise a day. Today everyone has to have a job and don't necessarily have the time to do that."

Dog Gives Birth to 10 New Puppies of Britain’s Rarest Breed:

Talking about the litter, Red and White Setter breeder Julian Barney said, "I think we have this fashion for smaller designer dogs now and Red and White Setters are are a size that suit a particular environment. They wouldn't be good in a flat for instance. We also don't have the number of breeders out there for them right now. The general public also doesn't know they actually exist. When I take mine for a walk in our local country park, people ask me what it is because they have never seen one before." He added, "But as soon as you say it's the predecessor to the red setter they say 'oh, that's interesting.' Having a litter of 10 is a good size litter and helps. We want to encourage people to own them."