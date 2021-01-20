Did you grow up watching episodes of Doraemon? It is one of the most iconic figures of Japanese animation and manga. A male robotic cat that travels back in time to help a preteen boy Nobita. And now, that preteen Nobita has grown up to marry his friend Shizuka! In a poster of an upcoming film Stand by Me Doraemon 2, the two lead characters have taken the plunge of marriage, and netizens are emotional at their happily ever after. Doraemon was trending globally last night on Twitter, as netizens celebrated the wedding of their favourite anime characters. Tom and Jerry Are Best Friends? Viral Theory Behind Everyone's Favourite Cartoon is Making Twitterati Emotional.

Doraemon is a fictional anime creation Japanese by Fujiko Fujio. And while he is the titular character, the story also revolves around Nobita and his friend Shizuka, who he deeply cares about. Doraemon, the robotic cat is seen helping Nobita to impress Shizuka time and again. All of that seems to have finally worked as they are now getting married. Stand by Me Doraemon 2 shows Nobita and Shizuka newly-wed atop teary-eyed Doraemon. And it is not Doraemon who is getting emotional, but all the viewers too who have grown up watching this Japanese anime. The film, a sequel to the first part that released in 2014 will soon hit the theatres in English, for the rest of the world. CBI Pictures tweeted a poster of the film. When the announcement came up, Twitterati could not contain the joy. Doraemon Exhibition in China: Over a Month-Long Exhibition Opens in Suzhou.

Check Poster of Stand by Me Doraemon 2:

Februari ini, kisah hangat sepanjang masa kembali ke layar lebar. STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 mulai Februari 2021 hanya di bioskop. pic.twitter.com/LTN2tN3dAn — CBI pictures (@CBIpictures) January 19, 2021

Check Reactions to Nobita Marrying Shizuka:

Not Just Animation

NOO THE WAY DORAEMON HAVE TEARS IN HIS EYES 😭❤️ AND #nobita getting married to Shizuka 🥺☁️🌈 PS : I DARE YOU SAY ITS JUST ANIMATION AND SEE ME YEETING YOU OUT OF THIS MF WORLD pic.twitter.com/5CVnlT3NxN — ปิก้า (@sornmanoban) January 19, 2021

All Emotions!

OMG LIKE SERIOUSLY. LIKE, I AM FEELING THE proudness & happiness of Doraemon! 🥺💟#Nobita #Shizuka 😭 pic.twitter.com/iqOYmvGuWQ — Saari Ki Saari 🍂 (@DzAnanya) January 19, 2021

Childhood is Ending

finally... childhood ended 🥺💙 our boy Nobita did it well! .#nobita pic.twitter.com/zoiYzNi9sL — Aamir Ustad (@aamir_ustad) January 19, 2021

Emotional Send off

when this release i’ll be sending off my childhood for the last time and i’ll literally get all emotional watching nobita marrying shizuka and doraemon there be looking so proud of him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HDtSSc6QCY — ᰔ — (@SH3NYU3) January 19, 2021

Feeling Old Yet?

I was already feeling old and then this happened ... Nobita weds Shizuka 😂 pic.twitter.com/wBMMThSKuS — 𝒷𝒾𝒷𝓁𝒾ℴ𝓅𝒽𝒾𝓁ℯ (@yedilmera) January 20, 2021

Making Childhood Better

Nobita finally getting married to Shizuka is the biggest flex in my life😭😭❤️ THESE PEOPLE MADE MY CHILDHOOD 10X BETTER. pic.twitter.com/Pnhw1DxcUF — Alena🌻 (@alenash2010) January 20, 2021

So Happy For Them

PLEASE IM SO HAPPY FOR NOBITA AND SHIZUKA 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/jGtbLu3AjN — J (@bakugotits) January 19, 2021

Everyone is shedding happy tears to receive the news of their favourite anime characters getting married. It is one of those moments to relive the childhood. The film released in Japan back in November 2020, but rest of the world is yet to catch up on how this love story progressed. Probably by the first half of 2021, the English versions would release in other parts. It already looks like a big hit now as the anticipation of this marriage and getting back to childhood excites netizens.

