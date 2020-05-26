Tom and Jerry Are Best Friends? Viral Theory Behind Everyone's Favourite Cartoon is Making Twitterati Emotional

Tom and Jerry (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Most of us have grown up watching Tom and Jerry cartoons. The forever fight between Tom, the cat and Jerry mouse centring around their friendship, but displaying more of constant rivalry and fights has been great entertainment for elders and children alike. But as much as Jerry irritates Tom and makes him go through all his tricks, the two are best friends, as per a viral post. An answer to the question, "Are Tom and Jerry Best Friends?" from an old Reddit post is going viral on social media. And looking at the explanation of these two characters being the best of friends has got Twitterati feeling all emotional. Wanna Watch Real Life Tom and Jerry? This Video of Cat Playing With Mouse Will Remind You of the Childhood Favourite Cartoon Series.

A Reddit post explaining the amazing bond between Tom and Jerry was posted about 5 months ago. It reads, "Tom and Jerry are best friends. But Tom has to pretend to hate Jerry in order to protect (Jerry) so Tom’s owner doesn’t replace (Tom) with a cat that actually wants to kill Jerry." This answer to the question of two being best friends was shared on Twitter and it is going viral, people are feeling all emotional about how pure Tom and Jerry is. From the episodes, it may look like Tom cannot wait to get rid of Jerry but the Reddit post gives a lovely angle to their story.

Check The Reddit Post Here:

This post was shared on Twitter recently and people cannot take it, feeling very attached to the cartoons. The tweet has gone viral.

Check The Tweet Here:

Here's Another Tweet About The Same:

how old were you when pic.twitter.com/n61Nhyokgt — ‏ً (@ELMXRIACHI) May 24, 2020

Both the tweets have gone so viral and people cannot help but feel emotional about it. Check some replies below:

Cry?

Sensitive

found out tom and jerry are actually best friends- nobody touch me i’m sensitive pic.twitter.com/T8oy5lTknq — abi z 😌💅✨ (@estherabiii) May 24, 2020

It Hurts

Life Has Been a Lie!

I just found out that Tom and Jerry are actually best friends and my whole life has been a lie — Uwais (@Uwais3ssa) May 24, 2020

Tom and Jerry we're bestfriends❤️ my whole life's been a lie🥺 pic.twitter.com/t0chhDAqup — 𝓖𝓮𝓶𝓼۵ (@iam_gemmarie) May 24, 2020

Does Jerry Know?

does jerry know that though 😭 — Yalda (@yaldeezy) May 24, 2020

It Makes Sense Now

Is that why he tried to help him when he thought he actually killed him? pic.twitter.com/03kJP150BG — Jerica⁷ ᴰ² ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ (@Jericat52) May 24, 2020

Friendship Goals!

WHAT wait this is so cute IF MY FRIENDSHIP ISNT LIKE THIS THEN I DON’T WANT IT — zahra ⁷ ⟭⟬ please check my pinned!! (@BTSutilltheend) May 24, 2020

What do you think of this theory? Are you too feeling emotional after reading these tweets? The favourite cartoon completed 80 years in February this year. Do you still love watching the reruns of this cat and mouse chase? How about watching them again, now that you have a new perspective on them?