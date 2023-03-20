Mumbai, March 20: Harrogate Turkish Baths in North Yorkshire are under scanner. Following a serious incident, the police have asked visitors to at least wear swimwear while bathing. Complete nudity inside the baths is banned.

In a statement, Harrogate Council said: ‘Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

The decision to ban complete nudity inside the bathroom has been made in the aftermath of a complaint. However, the police are investigating the complaint. Rules have been updated until further notice.

Harrogate Bath Services takes special care of its staff and visitors. "We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and for all single-sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice," said the statement. UK Phones to Get Emergency Alert System to Warn of Life-Threatening Events.

The police, on the other hand, received a complaint of inappropriate behaviour at Harrogate Baths. The investigation is at an initial stage; therefore, the police are also clueless. TikTok Banned in UK: Britain Bans Use of Chinese Video-Sharing App on Govt Phones Over Security Concerns.

Turkish baths were quite common during the Victorian era. However, a handful of them are left at this age and time. Harrogate caries a legacy of at least 120 years, preserving Turkish baths' class, culture and quality.

